5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 8

The Chargers are 0-6 so far in 2026.
Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 8.
1. What happened in Week 7?
The Chargers did not play as they were on their bye week.
The Bolts practiced twice last week and will get back to work Monday with another practice at The Bolt.
The Chargers entered their bye week at 0-6 and are now the NFL's lone team without a win after the Dolphins defeated the Jets on Sunday.
2. Can you sum up the season so far?
It's been frustrating to say the least.
The Chargers entered the 2026 season with aspirations of a deep playoff run considering they were coming off consecutive 11-win seasons and then made a splashy hire with Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.
But McDaniel's offense has yet to click as the unit ranks last in EPA per play (-0.190) and has been hampered by constant penalties and miscues.
Defensively, the Chargers have played well enough to win in most game as their overall EPA per play of -0.028 ranks eighth in the league.
And special teams has turned a corner of late as their overall Pro Football Focus grade of 87.5 ranks 11th in the league.
But the Bolts are winless mostly because they haven't played complementary football yet for a full 60 minutes.
3. Who do the Chargers play in Week 8?
The Chargers are set for a road game in Week 8 but won't have to travel far at all.
In fact, with the Rams on the docket, the Chargers are actually playing at SoFi Stadium.
But the Bolts will be the road team in this Chargers-Rams matchup in Week 8.
The Rams are 3-4 after a 35-21 road win over the Raiders in Week 7.
4. What about the trade deadline?
The clock is ticking on the 2026 NFL trade deadline.
This year's deadline is on November 10 at 1 p.m. (PT).
While teams can certainly make a trade before then, all trades must be submitted to the league by 1 p.m. (PT) on that day.
While Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz has made deadline deals in previous seasons, we'll see if the Bolts sub-.500 record affects his thought process this time around.
Check out photos of the Los Angeles Chargers putting in work on the practice field during their Week 7 bye week of the 2026 NFL season.
5. How about draft picks?
As mentioned above, the Chargers are now the NFL's only team without a win in 2026.
As a result, based on the league standings, the Chargers currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
The Chargers currently have seven picks in that draft, including all their own pick in the first five rounds.