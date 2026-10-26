5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 8

The Chargers are 0-6 so far in 2026.

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 8.

1. What happened in Week 7?

The Chargers did not play as they were on their bye week.

The Bolts practiced twice last week and will get back to work Monday with another practice at The Bolt.

The Chargers entered their bye week at 0-6 and are now the NFL's lone team without a win after the Dolphins defeated the Jets on Sunday.

2. Can you sum up the season so far?

It's been frustrating to say the least.

The Chargers entered the 2026 season with aspirations of a deep playoff run considering they were coming off consecutive 11-win seasons and then made a splashy hire with Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.

But McDaniel's offense has yet to click as the unit ranks last in EPA per play (-0.190) and has been hampered by constant penalties and miscues.

Defensively, the Chargers have played well enough to win in most game as their overall EPA per play of -0.028 ranks eighth in the league.

And special teams has turned a corner of late as their overall Pro Football Focus grade of 87.5 ranks 11th in the league.