Game Recap: Chargers Fall to Chiefs in Week 6 Road Game

The Chargers are 0-6 following a 22-6 road loss to the Chiefs.
Here's a game recap from Week 6.
Turning Point
Down by double digits to open the second half, the Chargers offense hit their longest play of the season for 57 yards to get to the 1-yard line.
With Justin Herbert hitting Quentin Johnston on a rare explosive play, the Bolts felt like they were coming to life a bit.
But just one yard from potentially making it a one-score game, the Chargers went backwards with a hold, a shovel pass that lost a yard and a pair of incompletions before kicking a field goal.
The Chargers offensive red-zone woes highlighted another frustrating day for that unit as the defense did all it could to keep the game within reach.
Another frustrating moment came in the second half when the Bolts forced and recovered a fumble in punt coverage.
Given a fresh set of downs at their own 41, the offense lost two yards and punted it away.
The Chargers got inside the 10-yard line with under a minute to go but turned the ball over on downs.
The Bolts trailed 19-3 at the half after a lackluster end to the second quarter.
After Cam Hart intercepted Patrick Mahomes in the end zone, the Chargers offense couldn't take advantage and punted it away.
The Chiefs responded with a touchdown drive before the Chargers went three-and-out, which led to a Kansas City field goal.
Instead of keeping the score within single digits before the half, the Bolts trailed by 16 and couldn't overcome that deficit.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 6 divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Top Play
Hart entered the season with one career interception but has already doubled that total in 2026.
The third-year cornerback had an interception in Week 2 against the Raiders and notched another one in a critical moment on Sunday.
Moments after Herbert threw an interception that set the Chiefs up at the Chargers 17, Kansas City was on the verge of another touchdown.
But on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Hart baited Mahomes into a poor decision and came up with a clutch takeaway.
Key Stat
Herbert threw a bad interception midway through the second quarter that the Chiefs returned to the Chargers 17-yard line.
That set up the 19th drive of the season where the Bolts defense came onto the field in their own territory.
Entering Week 6, the Bolts led the league with 18 such drives.
Hart then came up clutch to intercept Mahomes and keep the Chiefs off the scoreboard.
Scoring Summary
Up Next
The Chargers on their bye in Week 7 before playing the Rams in Week 8 as the road team at SoFi Stadium.