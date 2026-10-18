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Game Recap: Chargers Fall to Chiefs in Week 6 Road Game

Oct 18, 2026 at 04:25 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

GameRecap6Chiefs

The Chargers are 0-6 following a 22-6 road loss to the Chiefs.

Here's a game recap from Week 6.

Turning Point

Down by double digits to open the second half, the Chargers offense hit their longest play of the season for 57 yards to get to the 1-yard line.

With Justin Herbert hitting Quentin Johnston on a rare explosive play, the Bolts felt like they were coming to life a bit.

But just one yard from potentially making it a one-score game, the Chargers went backwards with a hold, a shovel pass that lost a yard and a pair of incompletions before kicking a field goal.

The Chargers offensive red-zone woes highlighted another frustrating day for that unit as the defense did all it could to keep the game within reach.

Another frustrating moment came in the second half when the Bolts forced and recovered a fumble in punt coverage.

Given a fresh set of downs at their own 41, the offense lost two yards and punted it away.

The Chargers got inside the 10-yard line with under a minute to go but turned the ball over on downs.

The Bolts trailed 19-3 at the half after a lackluster end to the second quarter.

After Cam Hart intercepted Patrick Mahomes in the end zone, the Chargers offense couldn't take advantage and punted it away.

The Chiefs responded with a touchdown drive before the Chargers went three-and-out, which led to a Kansas City field goal.

Instead of keeping the score within single digits before the half, the Bolts trailed by 16 and couldn't overcome that deficit.

Photos: Chargers Battle Chiefs in Kansas City

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 6 divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

OLB Caleb Murphy (50) and LB Troy Dye (43)
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OLB Caleb Murphy (50) and LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
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S RJ Mickens (27)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Elijah Molden (2) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
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DB Elijah Molden (2) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69), C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G Logan Taylor (65) and T Travis Burke (77)
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G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69), C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G Logan Taylor (65) and T Travis Burke (77)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34), QB Justin Herbert (10) and T Travis Burke (77)
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RB Keaton Michell (34), QB Justin Herbert (10) and T Travis Burke (77)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16)
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P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LS Josh Harris (47)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LS Josh Harris (47)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LS Josh Harris (47)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LS Josh Harris (47)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47) and OLB Caleb Murphy (50)
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LS Josh Harris (47) and OLB Caleb Murphy (50)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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S Tony Jefferson (23) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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S Tony Jefferson (23) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
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DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33)
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DB Deane Leonard (33)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
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TE Charlie Kolar (88) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
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C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Caleb Murphy (50) and S Kendall Williamson (32)
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OLB Caleb Murphy (50) and S Kendall Williamson (32)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Caleb Murphy (50)
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OLB Caleb Murphy (50)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
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C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34) and G Alex Harkey (73)
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RB Keaton Michell (34) and G Alex Harkey (73)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73)
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G Alex Harkey (73)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
100 / 239

CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27), S Tony Jefferson (23), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), CB Cam Hart (20), S Genesis Smith (22), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Caleb Murphy (50)
103 / 239

S RJ Mickens (27), S Tony Jefferson (23), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), CB Cam Hart (20), S Genesis Smith (22), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Caleb Murphy (50)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
105 / 239

CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and CB Cam Hart (20)
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S Tony Jefferson (23) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20), CB Isas Waxter (37), CB Rodney Shelley (24), S Derwin James Jr. (3), DB Deane Leonard (33) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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CB Cam Hart (20), CB Isas Waxter (37), CB Rodney Shelley (24), S Derwin James Jr. (3), DB Deane Leonard (33) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Terry Webb (64), CB Cam Hart (20), S Derwin James Jr. (3), OLB Bud Dupree (48) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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DL Terry Webb (64), CB Cam Hart (20), S Derwin James Jr. (3), OLB Bud Dupree (48) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
110 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
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WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Scott Matlock (44)
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DL Scott Matlock (44)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
114 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
115 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
118 / 239

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Elijah Molden (2)
119 / 239

DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
120 / 239

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
122 / 239

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
124 / 239

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
125 / 239

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Elijah Molden (2)
126 / 239

DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
127 / 239

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
128 / 239

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
130 / 239

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
131 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
132 / 239

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Cole Strange (69)
133 / 239

G Cole Strange (69)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
134 / 239

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
137 / 239

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82) and WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Theo Wease (82) and WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
145 / 239

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
146 / 239

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
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K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and DL Nick Barrett (91)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0) and DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and DL Nick Barrett (91)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0) and DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
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DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91) and CB Cam Hart (20)
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DL Nick Barrett (91) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92), CB Tarheeb Still (4), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
158 / 239

DL Justin Eboigbe (92), CB Tarheeb Still (4), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
159 / 239

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
160 / 239

S Tony Jefferson (23) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
162 / 239

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
163 / 239

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
164 / 239

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
166 / 239

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77), QB Justin Herbert (10), RB Omarion Hampton (8), TE Hayden Rucci (40) and WR Quentin Johnston (1)
167 / 239

T Travis Burke (77), QB Justin Herbert (10), RB Omarion Hampton (8), TE Hayden Rucci (40) and WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16)
169 / 239

P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Troy Dye (43)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Troy Dye (43)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43), LS Josh Harris (47), LB Marlowe Wax (58), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and P JK Scott (16)
172 / 239

LB Troy Dye (43), LS Josh Harris (47), LB Marlowe Wax (58), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and P JK Scott (16)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43), LS Josh Harris (47), LB Marlowe Wax (58), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and P JK Scott (16)
173 / 239

LB Troy Dye (43), LS Josh Harris (47), LB Marlowe Wax (58), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and P JK Scott (16)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69), G Logan Taylor (65) and T Travis Burke (77)
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G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69), G Logan Taylor (65) and T Travis Burke (77)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
175 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
176 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
177 / 239

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
178 / 239

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
179_JA1_0579
179 / 239
(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
180 / 239

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
181 / 239

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
182 / 239

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
183 / 239

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
184 / 239

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
185 / 239

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
186 / 239

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Derius Davis (12)
187 / 239

WR Derius Davis (12)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Derius Davis (12)
188 / 239

WR Derius Davis (12)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
189 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
190 / 239

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
191 / 239

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
192 / 239

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
193 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
194 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
195 / 239

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
196 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
197 / 239

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
198 / 239

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
199 / 239

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary
200 / 239

Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73)
201 / 239

G Alex Harkey (73)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
202 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
203 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
204 / 239

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
205 / 239

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and CB Isas Waxter (37)
206 / 239

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
207 / 239

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
208 / 239

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
209 / 239

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
210 / 239

CB Cam Hart (20) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
211 / 239

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary
212 / 239

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary and DL Nick Barrett (91)
213 / 239

Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary and DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
214 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
215 / 239

TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
216 / 239

TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
217 / 239

TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
218 / 239

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
219 / 239

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
220 / 239

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
221 / 239

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
222 / 239

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
223 / 239

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
224 / 239

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
225 / 239

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
226 / 239

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
227 / 239

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
228 / 239

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
229 / 239

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
230 / 239

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
231 / 239

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
232 / 239

DL Teair Tart (93) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
233 / 239

DL Teair Tart (93) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
234 / 239

DL Teair Tart (93) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
235 / 239

CB Cam Hart (20)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
236 / 239

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
237 / 239

QB Justin Herbert (10)

WR Theo Wease (82)
238 / 239

WR Theo Wease (82)

WR Theo Wease (82)
239 / 239

WR Theo Wease (82)

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Top Play

Hart entered the season with one career interception but has already doubled that total in 2026.

The third-year cornerback had an interception in Week 2 against the Raiders and notched another one in a critical moment on Sunday.

Moments after Herbert threw an interception that set the Chiefs up at the Chargers 17, Kansas City was on the verge of another touchdown.

But on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Hart baited Mahomes into a poor decision and came up with a clutch takeaway.

Key Stat

Herbert threw a bad interception midway through the second quarter that the Chiefs returned to the Chargers 17-yard line.

That set up the 19th drive of the season where the Bolts defense came onto the field in their own territory.

Entering Week 6, the Bolts led the league with 18 such drives.

Hart then came up clutch to intercept Mahomes and keep the Chiefs off the scoreboard.

Scoring Summary

Scoring PlayScore
1st QuarterChiefs (11:20): 44-yard field goal from Harrison Butker3-0, Chiefs
Chiefs (7:21): 33-yard touchdown run from Kenneth Walker (kick fail)9-0, Chiefs
Chargers (1:33): 23-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker9-3, Chiefs
2nd QuarterChiefs (1:49): 2-yard touchdown run from Kenneth Walker16-3, Chiefs
Chiefs (0:02): 50-yard field goal from Harrison Butker19-3, Chiefs
3rd QuarterChargers (10:44): 30-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker19-6, Chiefs
4th QuarterChiefs (3:52): 30-yard field goal from Harrison Butker22-6, Chiefs

Up Next

The Chargers on their bye in Week 7 before playing the Rams in Week 8 as the road team at SoFi Stadium.

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