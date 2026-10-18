Game Recap: Chargers Fall to Chiefs in Week 6 Road Game

The Chargers are 0-6 following a 22-6 road loss to the Chiefs.

Here's a game recap from Week 6.

Turning Point

Down by double digits to open the second half, the Chargers offense hit their longest play of the season for 57 yards to get to the 1-yard line.

With Justin Herbert hitting Quentin Johnston on a rare explosive play, the Bolts felt like they were coming to life a bit.

But just one yard from potentially making it a one-score game, the Chargers went backwards with a hold, a shovel pass that lost a yard and a pair of incompletions before kicking a field goal.

The Chargers offensive red-zone woes highlighted another frustrating day for that unit as the defense did all it could to keep the game within reach.

Another frustrating moment came in the second half when the Bolts forced and recovered a fumble in punt coverage.

Given a fresh set of downs at their own 41, the offense lost two yards and punted it away.

The Chargers got inside the 10-yard line with under a minute to go but turned the ball over on downs.

The Bolts trailed 19-3 at the half after a lackluster end to the second quarter.

After Cam Hart intercepted Patrick Mahomes in the end zone, the Chargers offense couldn't take advantage and punted it away.

The Chiefs responded with a touchdown drive before the Chargers went three-and-out, which led to a Kansas City field goal.