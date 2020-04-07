Matt "Money" Smith Reveals Favorite Skill Position Players in 2020 NFL Draft

On the No. 6 pick in the draft:

"I think Tom Telesco has always showed us that he's a 'best player available' GM. He's just always done that. Whatever the number one guy is on his board, it seems like that's the player that they take. Quarterback can change that dramatically, so I don't think they would reach at six if, let's say, three quarterbacks are gone by the time they pick. I don't know if they reach for that fourth one at number six. Maybe that's a situation where you see them draft an Isaiah Simmons (from Clemson), who would be just something to behold on the same field as Derwin James and (Joey) Bosa and (Melvin) Ingram. Or, a dominant left tackle like (Louisville's Mekhi) Becton or (Alabama's Jedrick) Wills or (Georgia's Andrew) Thomas – whichever one they may have atop their draft board.