Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

Updated each Monday leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Chargers.com will look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 6 overall:

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Last updated: April 5, 2020

"Anthony Lynn says he's all in on Tyrod Taylor. If he is, maybe the Chargers go in a different direction here. Imagine L.A.'s defense with the addition of Simmons. Put another way: It just got a little bit harder for the Chiefs to win the division."

Luke Easterling, USA TODAY – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: April 4, 2020

"Even with his injury concerns, Tagovailoa is a no-brainer pick for the Bolts here. Tyrod Taylor is the perfect bridge quarterback for now, which would give Tagovailoa plenty of time to make sure he's at 100 percent and ready for the NFL game. If he delivers on his lofty potential, this could be a huge steal for a team replacing a future Hall of Famer in Philip Rivers."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: April 3, 2020

"Los Angeles is stuck with potentially its third quarterback. Herbert offers them a potential long-term answer at the game's most important position. The roster can be built around him now."

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Last updated: April 2, 2020

"Ryan Wilson and I joined Chargers.com for a podcast and both ended up with this selection. I kind of love it -- and only one or two things have to happen for the Bolts to land Okudah. That roster could be absolutely loaded if they get him in the secondary. They know they have to keep up with the Chiefs and there's only one way to do that."

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: April 1, 2020

"His arm strength and mobility would pair well with the loaded Chargers skill-position group."

Peter Schrager, NFL.com – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: April 1, 2020

"Herbert reminds me a bit of Daniel Jones a year ago. Not the loudest guy in the room, but an Academic All-American, the Senior Bowl MVP and someone who won games in college. Herbert had a fabulous combine week in Indy when the two quarterbacks who'll go before him in the draft didn't throw in the field drills. Tyrod Taylor can assume his role as the mentor; Herbert can be the heir apparent."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (MOCK TRADE from DET)

Last updated: April 1, 2020

"Let's see how the first round shakes out if the Chargers are the team that makes the move to get Tua."

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 31, 2020

"Finding a solid quarterback is a risky proposition, and picking Herbert certainly is risky despite his excellent tools, but the payout is too great if he can put it all together."

Todd McShay, ESPN – QB Jordan Love, Utah State

Last updated: March 30, 2020

Subscription required: "Could free agents Cam Newton or Jameis Winston be in play? Maybe. I'm told Los Angeles likes all four of the top quarterbacks in the draft class -- and this pick could end up being Oregon's Justin Herbert, too -- but Love has the arm to make NFL-caliber throws and should be available here at No. 6."

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 30, 2020

PROJECTED TRADE WITH REDSKINS. "A West Coast-style QB, Tua has terrific arm strength, mobility (once that hip is 100 percent) and is a proven winner. A quarterback who plays big in big moments is exactly what this team needs."

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 30, 2020