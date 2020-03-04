Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Experts Share Favorite Non-Quarterback Prospects in 2020 NFL Draft

Mar 04, 2020 at 11:43 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
200304_Draft_Roundup

Last week in Indianapolis, Chargers.com sat down with Greg Cosell and Matt Bowen of ESPN's "NFL Matchup" show, who shared thoughts on some of their favorite non-quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network for the full interviews from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Highlights are below:

WR Jerry Jeudy

AP_19272231338287
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Bowen: "This is a great wide receiver class. It is. But I think there's one tier that's out with Jerry Jeudy, and then you have the next tier. … I believe that. And look, (Oklahoma's) CeeDee Lamb's a good football player. (Alabama's) Henry Ruggs – we're gonna see Henry Ruggs maybe run a 4.2 (40-yard dash) here in Indy*. (Laviska) Shenault from Colorado, you even go down the board (to) Michael Pittman from USC. It's a loaded class, right? It's a loaded class. But for me, Jerry Jeudy, the route-running traits, the separation ability, the instant burst. (He) can run all three levels (and) can take you down the field over the top."

Cosell: "For me, personally, I think it's Jerry Jeudy and everybody else. (That's) based on film study. … I love Henry Ruggs coming out of Alabama as well. I really like Tee Higgins out of Clemson. I love Jalen Reagor coming out of TCU, who I think can line up both outside and in the slot. So, I think there's a lot of different kinds of receivers. Now again, it depends on what you're looking for."

*Ruggs ran a 4.27 40-yard dash, the fastest among all players at the combine.

Related Links

LB Isaiah Simmons

AP_19343743978514
Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Bowen: "I start with Isaiah Simmons from Clemson, and I have a different take on him. Look, I think Isaiah Simmons is a safety. My comp for him is Derwin James. I look at how NFL defenses are today; the amount of quarters coverage we're seeing, split-safety coverage. The amount of Cover 3 we're seeing where he can roll down in the box; the amount of Cover 1 Robber, and Cover 1 Robber means you're playing man coverage, but you're taking your safety and you're just kind of dropping him down late. He's that robber in the middle of the field where he can cut crossers, drive downhill on the football. We've seen he can rush off the edge. And look, a lot of teams will look at him and think he's an outside linebacker and I get that – that's fine, too.

"What he does in sub-packages is even more important. In sub-packages when you have five or six defensive backs on the field – your nickel or dime package – that's a guy you want to coach."

Cosell: "It could be a fascinating defense with Derwin James and Isaiah Simmons. … And now you get into that sub-defense where Simmons and James are multi-dimensional guys. That would be fascinating to me. Simmons is a freakish athlete. There'll be reasonable debate as to what he is in a base defense. Some will say a linebacker, some will say a safety. I fall on the safety side, but when you get to your sub, then he's multi-dimensional and can play in a number of different spots."

DT Derrick Brown

AP_19295635211199
Michael Woods/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Bowen: "In terms of first, second-down ability, some of his tape is dominant. It really is. What I want to see for him is – and you have to project this, again look at the traits (and) pro system – how much of an impact does he have rushing the passer? Because if you take a defensive tackle who doesn't have that high-end impact in terms of pass rushing ability, where does he get drafted? In terms of his football ability, that's another guy I'd love to coach."

S Grant Delpit

AP_19278720698361
Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Cosell: "Well, I'll tell you a guy who fascinated me was Grant Delpit, the safety from LSU because he's 6-3, he's so long. He looks really long on tape. He's another one of those guys with a lot of position versatility, so I'm really curious to see how he's seen by the league and where he gets drafted; and how he sort of fits into this mold that we're talking about of the multi-positional, versatile sub player."

DE A.J. Epenesa and OT Tristan Wirfs

AP_19362107572435
Orlando Ramirez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Bowen: "The two (Iowa) guys in the first round, A.J. Epenesa: I played with his dad at the University of Iowa. … (A.J.'s a) three-sport star: football, basketball, (and) broke the distance record in track and field. A really good football player in terms of his pro fit, too. The guy can play on the edge. The guy can kick down inside and play defensive tackle. The guy can play a five-technique in the 3-4 front – 6-5, 275 (pounds). (He's) got the length, got the hand usage, the power, the technique.

"And Tristan Wirfs, to me he's a right tackle. And Tristan Wirfs is your classic Iowa offensive lineman, but he's got upper-tier athleticism as well. So, I'm gonna throw those two guys in there because I'm allowed to (as a former Hawkeye)."

Related Content

news

Chargers Mourn Passing of Former GM Bobby Beathard

Beathard spent 11 seasons as the Chargers GM from 1990 to 2000 and helped lead the franchise to Super Bowl XXIX
news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency 

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.
news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know. 
news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.
news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.
news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."
news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."
news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.
news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth 

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.
news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."
news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.
news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising