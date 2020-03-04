Experts Share Favorite Non-Quarterback Prospects in 2020 NFL Draft

Bowen: "I start with Isaiah Simmons from Clemson, and I have a different take on him. Look, I think Isaiah Simmons is a safety. My comp for him is Derwin James. I look at how NFL defenses are today; the amount of quarters coverage we're seeing, split-safety coverage. The amount of Cover 3 we're seeing where he can roll down in the box; the amount of Cover 1 Robber, and Cover 1 Robber means you're playing man coverage, but you're taking your safety and you're just kind of dropping him down late. He's that robber in the middle of the field where he can cut crossers, drive downhill on the football. We've seen he can rush off the edge. And look, a lot of teams will look at him and think he's an outside linebacker and I get that – that's fine, too.