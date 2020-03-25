For Chargers, a Deep NFL Draft Class Presents Several Possibilities

LZ: "For me personally, I actually think – I think (Alabama's Jedrick) Wills is the best and then (Lousiville's Mekhi) Becton is right after that. I think there's a little bit of a drop until you get to (Iowa's Tristan) Wirfs and (Georgia's Andrew) Thomas, who are in the same basic boat to me. … I think Jedrick Wills, even though he played right tackle, that was to his blind side so I think he could play left tackle. I think he has the footwork and the quickness and everything that you'd want to play on the left side. I know Mekhi Becton can play there, so I'd have no problem with the Chargers looking at tackle at that spot if they sat still at No. 6 and I obviously think that would be one of the favorites to happen at No. 6."