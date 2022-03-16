Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack 

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

Mack is among the most decorated defensive players in football, having been named the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. He is a three-time first-team All-Pro from The Associated Press and has been named an all-star following six consecutive seasons (2015-20). Mack is a three-time AFC Defensive Player of the Week winner and has twice won Defensive Player of the Month — AFC in November 2016 and NFC in September 2018.

Originally the No. 5 overall selection by the Oakland Raiders in 2014, Mack has started 116-of-117 career regular-season games with the Raiders and Bears. The eight-year veteran has recorded 76.5 sacks, 467 tackles (352 solo), three interceptions, 136 quarterback hits, 103 tackles for loss, 23 forced fumbles and 10 recoveries in his career. Since entering the NFL in 2014, Mack's 18 career strip-sacks are tied for the second-most in the league, while his 23 forced fumbles rank tied for No. 3.