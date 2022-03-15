Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

Guyton has appeared in 35 games with the Chargers, including 11 starts after going undrafted out of North Texas. He has caught 59 career passes for 959 yards (16.3 avg.) and six touchdowns, including four that were of 40-plus yards. Guyton was on the receiving end of quarterback Justin Herbert's first career touchdown pass in the 2020 home opener at SoFi Stadium.

Over the last two seasons, Norton has played in 23 games for the Chargers, including 18 starts (16 at right tackle, two at left tackle). He saw the most extensive action of his career in 2021, where he started 15-of-17 games at right tackle for the No. 4-ranked offense in the NFL (390.2 net yards per game). The Toledo product contributed to a line that protected Justin Herbert to set numerous team records and become the franchise's first-ever 5,000-yard passer. Prior to the Bolts, Norton appeared in one game with the Minnesota Vikings and also played in the XFL for the LA Wildcats.