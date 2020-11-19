10 Insights: Justin Herbert, Chargers Set to Face Fourth Super Bowl MVP QB

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets from SoFi Stadium.
1) Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has scored multiple touchdowns (rushing or passing) in seven of his first eight NFL starts – a total of 22.
2) Per NFL Media Research, Herbert is the first rookie in NFL history with two or more passing touchdowns in six straight games. He's also one of four quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era with 18 or more touchdowns and a passer rating of 100-plus through their first eight starts (Kurt Warner, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson).
3) The Jets' Joe Flacco will be the fourth Super Bowl MVP quarterback the Chargers will play against this season during Herbert's nine career starts. Los Angeles has already seen Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. In the coming weeks, Herbert and Co. will also face a pair of former league MVPs: New England's Cam Newton in Week 13 and Atlanta's Matt Ryan in Week 14.
4) Los Angeles' offense had just one play over 20 yards last Sunday against the Dolphins. In Herbert's previous seven starts, the offense had 36 plays of 20 yards or more (5.14 per game).
5) Jets running back Frank Gore will play in his 236th NFL game Sunday, but just the fourth against the Chargers. His first game against the Bolts came on October 15, 2006, Philip Rivers' fifth career start. The Chargers won 48-19 behind four LaDainian Tomlinson touchdowns.
6) The last matchup between Los Angeles and New York was on Christmas Eve 2017 – a 14-7 Chargers win. Wide receiver Keenan Allen caught five passes for 63 yards, and also notched his first and only career interception. On the last play of the first half, Jets quarterback Bryce Petty heaved the ball towards the end zone. Allen, his lone snap on defense, picked it and returned it 32 yards.
7) Allen passed Hall of Fame wide receiver Charlie Joiner last Sunday for second all-time in receptions by a Charger. He's seeking his fourth straight game with a touchdown, which would give him six receiving scores for the fourth straight season.
8) Anthony Lynn spent six seasons with the Jets as running backs coach from 2009-14. In his first two seasons with the team, New York advanced to the AFC Championship Game.
9) Chargers running back Kalen Ballage will play against a second former team in as many weeks. Ballage totaled 102 yards on 23 touches last Sunday against Miami, the franchise that drafted him in 2018. He's in line to start Sunday vs. the Jets, whom he played three games for earlier this season.
10) The Chargers are 22-12-1 all-time against the Jets in the regular season.
Check out the best photos from the Bolts Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.