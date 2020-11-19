10 Insights: Justin Herbert, Chargers Set to Face Fourth Super Bowl MVP QB

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets from SoFi Stadium.

1) Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has scored multiple touchdowns (rushing or passing) in seven of his first eight NFL starts – a total of 22.

2) Per NFL Media Research, Herbert is the first rookie in NFL history with two or more passing touchdowns in six straight games. He's also one of four quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era with 18 or more touchdowns and a passer rating of 100-plus through their first eight starts (Kurt Warner, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson).

3) The Jets' Joe Flacco will be the fourth Super Bowl MVP quarterback the Chargers will play against this season during Herbert's nine career starts. Los Angeles has already seen Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. In the coming weeks, Herbert and Co. will also face a pair of former league MVPs: New England's Cam Newton in Week 13 and Atlanta's Matt Ryan in Week 14.