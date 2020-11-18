Jets – Chargers Game Preview

OVERVIEW
Los Angeles plays host to the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1:05 p.m. PT.
The Bolts are 22-12-1 against New York in the regular season all-time and are 2-0 in regular-season home games against the Jets since 2004, including a 31-0 win in 2014. Los Angeles is riding a three-game winning streak in the series, winning the last matchup 14-7 in 2017 at MetLife Stadium.
Los Angeles looks to end a three-game skid with Justin Herbert leading the No. 4-ranked offense in the NFL. He set an NFL rookie record last week with his sixth consecutive game with multiple touchdown passes. Herbert ranks No. 2 in the NFL this year among qualified passers in passer rating against the blitz. Keenan Allen set the team record for receptions by a wide receiver by reaching 589 for his career, passing Hall of Famer Charlie Joiner last week.
Coming off the bye, New York will have Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback for the fourth time this year. The 12-year veteran has thrown for 659 yards and four touchdowns this season.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
|All-Time Series Record
|22-14-1
|Regular Season Series Record
|22-12-1
|Chargers All-Time vs. Jets at Home
|13-8
|Last Time at Home
|Oct. 5, 2014 — W, 31-0
|Current Streak
|W, Three games
|Last Meeting
|Dec. 24, 2017 at NYJ — W, 14-7
|Longest Chargers Win Streak
|Five games (1960-62)
|Longest Jets Win Streak
|Three games (Last: 2002-05)
|Anthony Lynn vs. NYJ
|1-0
|Lynn All-Time vs. NYJ*
|6-5
|Most Career GP vs. NYJ
|QB Tyrod Taylor (7)
*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as an assistant)
BY THE NUMBERS
589: Last week, Keenan Allen became the franchise's leader for receptions by a wide receiver, passing Hall of Famer Charlie Joiner to reach 589 catches. He now ranks second among all Chargers, trailing only Antonio Gates.
49: Melvin Ingram has 49 sacks for his career, one shy of becoming the fourth Charger with 50 since 1982.
124.2: Against the blitz this year, Justin Herbert has a 124.2 passer rating — good for the second-best among qualified passers this year.