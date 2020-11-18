Jets – Chargers Game Preview

Los Angeles plays host to the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1:05 p.m. PT.

The Bolts are 22-12-1 against New York in the regular season all-time and are 2-0 in regular-season home games against the Jets since 2004, including a 31-0 win in 2014. Los Angeles is riding a three-game winning streak in the series, winning the last matchup 14-7 in 2017 at MetLife Stadium.

Los Angeles looks to end a three-game skid with Justin Herbert leading the No. 4-ranked offense in the NFL. He set an NFL rookie record last week with his sixth consecutive game with multiple touchdown passes. Herbert ranks No. 2 in the NFL this year among qualified passers in passer rating against the blitz. Keenan Allen set the team record for receptions by a wide receiver by reaching 589 for his career, passing Hall of Famer Charlie Joiner last week.