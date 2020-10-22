10 Insights: Justin Herbert, Chargers Look For First Win at SoFi Stadium

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 7 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars from SoFi Stadium:
1) Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has 1,195 passing yards in his first four starts. Per NFL Media Research, that's the third-most through four games since 1970. Herbert is also is the only rookie quarterback since at least 1950 to throw for 250-plus yards in his first four starts.
2) Herbert is in search of his first NFL win this Sunday, while the Chargers look to be victorious for the first time at SoFi Stadium. The rookie quarterback is responsible for three of the team's four touchdowns in the new stadium.
3) Herbert's passer rating is perfect (158.3) when facing a third-down blitz this season, per Chargers Communications. He's 7-of-9 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Only the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has a qualified passer rating over 150 against a third-down blitz.
4) This Sunday will be a quarterback duel between a pair of Pac-12 quarterbacks. Herbert and Gardner Minshew played against each other almost exactly two seasons ago on Oct. 20, 2018: a 34-20 Washington State win over Oregon.
5) Chargers rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray has played 92 percent of the defensive snaps this season (321), the most of any defensive player drafted in the first-round.
6) For the first time in their 26-year history – 406 regular-season games – the Jacksonville Jaguars will play an NFL game in Los Angeles. They're the only franchise that hasn't done it.
7) Both the Chargers and Jaguars are searching for their first victories since Week 1. Jacksonville is 0-5 this season when they don't win the turnover battle; Los Angeles is 0-3.
8) Entering Week 7, Jacksonville's defense ranks 28th against the pass (270.7 yards per game), 29th against the run (143.8 yards per game) and 25th in points allowed (30.2 points per game).
9) The Chargers are 8-3 all-time against the Jaguars. In the eight wins, their average margin of victory is 20.5 points.
10) The last time these two teams met, Los Angeles beat Jacksonville 45-10 in Week 14 of 2019. Defensive end Joey Bosa sacked Minshew twice. Wide receiver Mike Williams had a 44-yard touchdown reception and tight end Hunter Henry also scored a 30-yard touchdown. Both players got in the end zone against the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football" in Week 5.
