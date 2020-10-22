Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Justin Herbert, Chargers Look For First Win at SoFi Stadium

Oct 22, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
LAC_2020_10Insights_Week7

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 7 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars from SoFi Stadium:

1) Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has 1,195 passing yards in his first four starts. Per NFL Media Research, that's the third-most through four games since 1970. Herbert is also is the only rookie quarterback since at least 1950 to throw for 250-plus yards in his first four starts.

2) Herbert is in search of his first NFL win this Sunday, while the Chargers look to be victorious for the first time at SoFi Stadium. The rookie quarterback is responsible for three of the team's four touchdowns in the new stadium.

3) Herbert's passer rating is perfect (158.3) when facing a third-down blitz this season, per Chargers Communications. He's 7-of-9 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Only the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has a qualified passer rating over 150 against a third-down blitz.

4) This Sunday will be a quarterback duel between a pair of Pac-12 quarterbacks. Herbert and Gardner Minshew played against each other almost exactly two seasons ago on Oct. 20, 2018: a 34-20 Washington State win over Oregon.

5) Chargers rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray has played 92 percent of the defensive snaps this season (321), the most of any defensive player drafted in the first-round.

6) For the first time in their 26-year history – 406 regular-season games –  the Jacksonville Jaguars will play an NFL game in Los Angeles. They're the only franchise that hasn't done it.

7) Both the Chargers and Jaguars are searching for their first victories since Week 1. Jacksonville is 0-5 this season when they don't win the turnover battle; Los Angeles is 0-3.

8) Entering Week 7, Jacksonville's defense ranks 28th against the pass (270.7 yards per game), 29th against the run (143.8 yards per game) and 25th in points allowed (30.2 points per game).

9) The Chargers are 8-3 all-time against the Jaguars. In the eight wins, their average margin of victory is 20.5 points.

10) The last time these two teams met, Los Angeles beat Jacksonville 45-10 in Week 14 of 2019. Defensive end Joey Bosa sacked Minshew twice. Wide receiver Mike Williams had a 44-yard touchdown reception and tight end Hunter Henry also scored a 30-yard touchdown. Both players got in the end zone against the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football" in Week 5.

Related Links

Photos: Bolts Return from Bye Week

Browse through some photos as the Chargers prep for their Week 7 matchup with the Jags.

201021_Prac_001
1 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_002
2 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_005
3 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_003
4 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_009
5 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_004
6 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_006
7 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_007
8 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_008
9 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_010
10 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_011
11 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_012
12 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_013
13 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_014
14 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_016
15 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_017
16 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_015
17 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_018
18 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_019
19 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_021
20 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_022
21 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_020
22 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_023
23 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_024
24 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_025
25 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_030
26 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_026
27 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_031
28 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_027
29 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_035
30 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_028
31 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_036
32 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_029
33 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_042
34 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_037
35 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_032
36 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_038
37 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_033
38 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_039
39 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_034
40 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_043
41 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_041
42 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_040
43 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_044
44 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_045
45 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
201021_Prac_046
46 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3
Untitled-1

Bolt Up and Vote!

Here's everything you need to know to help prepare you to cast your ballot.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Chargers-Jaguars Week 7 Game Status

A look at the injury report and game status as we head into Week 7 of the 2020 season.
news

What Chargers Fans Can Expect on Game Day at SoFi Stadium

CBSLA received a tour of the premium locations in the stadium.
news

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Jaguars at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 pm PT.
news

Jaguars – Chargers Game Preview

Here's what you need to know heading into Week 7 of 2020.
news

By the Numbers: Justin Herbert's Monday Night Football Magic

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Chargers Lose 30-27 to Saints in Overtime

Justin Herbert throws for 264 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.
news

Inactives: Chargers at Saints

Here are the inactives for Chargers-Saints.
news

Chargers-Saints Week 5 Game Status

A look at the injury report and game status as we head into the fifth week of the 2020 season.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Steps Into Primetime on 'Monday Night Football'

Herbert's fourth career start comes against Drew Brees in the Superdome.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers take on the Saints on Monday, Oct. 12 at 5:15pm PT.
news

Chargers – Saints Game Preview

Here's what you need to know heading into Week 5 of 2020.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - August 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising