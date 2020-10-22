10 Insights: Justin Herbert, Chargers Look For First Win at SoFi Stadium

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 7 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars from SoFi Stadium:

1) Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has 1,195 passing yards in his first four starts. Per NFL Media Research, that's the third-most through four games since 1970. Herbert is also is the only rookie quarterback since at least 1950 to throw for 250-plus yards in his first four starts.

2) Herbert is in search of his first NFL win this Sunday, while the Chargers look to be victorious for the first time at SoFi Stadium. The rookie quarterback is responsible for three of the team's four touchdowns in the new stadium.

3) Herbert's passer rating is perfect (158.3) when facing a third-down blitz this season, per Chargers Communications. He's 7-of-9 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Only the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has a qualified passer rating over 150 against a third-down blitz.