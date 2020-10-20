Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Jaguars – Chargers Game Preview

Oct 20, 2020 at 03:47 PM

OVERVIEW

Los Angeles plays host to Jacksonville for the fifth time in history, kicking off Sunday against the Jaguars from SoFi Stadium.

Sunday's game marks the 12th all-time matchup between the teams. The Chargers hold an 8-3 advantage, including winning all four home contests. Last season, Los Angeles won by 35 points in Jacksonville behind a record-setting performance from Austin Ekeler.

The Chargers are coming off the bye with a 1-4 record on the year.  Justin Herbert set a Monday Night Football record for rookie quarterbacks by throwing four touchdown passes in the game, including another record-setting three thrown in the first half. Joey Bosa has posted four sacks in the first five games of the season, giving him 44.0 for his career to move into sole possession of No. 7 in team history. At 25 years, 106 days old as of Oct. 25, Bosa is on pace to be the second-youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks.

Jacksonville (1-5) is led on offense by quarterback Gardner Minshew and rookie running back James Robinson. Minshew's 1,682 passing yards are the most ever by a Jaguars quarterback through the first six games of a season while Robinson's 362 rushing yards are the most by an undrafted rookie running back in the first six games of a career since the 1970 merger.

Week 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Release

SERIES BREAKDOWN

Table inside Article
All-Time Series Record 8-3
Regular Season Series Record 8-3
Chargers All-Time vs. Jaguars at Home 5-0
Last Time at Home Sept. 18, 2016 — W, 38-14
Current Streak W, One game
Last Meeting Dec. 8, 2019 at Jax. — W, 45-10
Longest Chargers Win Streak Six games (2010-16)
Longest Jaguars Win Streak One game (Last: 2017)
Anthony Lynn vs. Jax. 1-1
Lynn All-Time vs. Jax.* 5-4
Most Career GP vs. Jax. S Jahleel Addae (7)

*Both as a player and coach (including years as assistant)

BY THE NUMBERS

100: Wide receiver Keenan Allen needs just four receptions on third down to reach 100 since 2017. He'd be the first player to eclipse 100 over that span.

181: Defensive end Joey Bosa has 181 career quarterback pressures, good for the third-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016

158.3: When facing the blitz on third down this season, Justin Herbert's passer rating is a perfect 158.3. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is the only other qualified passer this year with a rating above 150 against the blitz on third down.

