3 Observations: Chargers Defense Flashes in Week 2 of OTAs

The Chargers were back on the grass Tuesday for the second week of Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices.
The Bolts went for a little over an hour in helmets and shorts, and will hold two more OTA practices this week.
Jim Harbaugh's squad will partake in more OTAs next week before a three-day mandatory minicamp from June 16-18 at The Bolt.
Here are three observations from the second week of Chargers OTA practices:
1. Defense wins the day
The Chargers defense was flying around Tuesday afternoon.
In individual drills. In 7-on-7 work. And during a full-team, 11-on-11 sequence just past the midway point of practice.
It was a stellar day for Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary's unit as the group was especially strong in the red zone.
With the Chargers offense lined up just inside the 20-yard line, veteran safety Tony Jefferson started the drill with a bang as he tallied a sack on Trey Lance.
A play later, Teair Tart pounced in the backfield for a tackle before loss before Tuli Tuipulotu likely would have registered a sack of his own. And even if Tuipulotu didn't get there for the sack, Daiyan Henley forced an incomplete pass anyway.
Later in the red zone, Tart garnered a pressure as Denzel Perryman provided tight coverage on Scott Matlock in the back of the end zone.
Derwin James, Jr. then blew up a screen for a loss before Tuipulotu picked up another tackle for loss. Troy Dye and RJ Mickens ended the drill by teaming up for strong coverage that forced an incompletion.
Earlier in practice, undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker earned a pair of wins on back-to-back moves in a full-team drill.
Fellow undrafted rookie Avery Smith, a cornerback from Toledo, nearly had a pick-6 in a 7-on-7 drill.
Mickens, however, did tally a pick-6 in 7-on-7 work after Donte Jackson had tight coverage on rookie fourth-round pick Brenden Thompson.
2. Herbert limited at practice
Justin Herbert did not throw at Tuesday's session, but it isn't something that the Chargers quarterback is concerned about.
"It was an opportunity to rest today and work on my footwork. Something that we talked about yesterday and probably maybe once a week, something just to do," Herbert said.
He later added: "I think it's just being smart about my arm. Understanding that it's June and there's a lot of time to train and to work. Mike [McDaniel] thought it was helpful for my footwork to be able to pick up my footwork and not have to worry about throwing the ball right now."
Is that something that could continue in training camp?
"Haven't really talked about it that far," Herbert said, "I think it's just something we talked about this week and probably in the next couple of weeks, too."
Herbert mimicked a throwing motion in individual drills while holding a green medical and later handed the ball off in team drills.
As a result, Lance and DJ Uiagalelei split the reps at quarterback on Tuesday.
Lance looked solid in 7-on-7 work by completing his first four passes of the drill before Smith nearly picked him off.
Uiagalelei displayed a lively arm Tuesday and had the highlight of the day when he placed a perfect pass over the middle of the field to JaQuae Jackson that was over the hands of a leaping James.
3. Plenty of special teams work
The Bolts spent multiple periods Tuesday placing an emphasis on special teams work.
The Chargers spent the first session working on punt protection, splitting into two separate groups to do so.
JK Scott uncorked some solid punts and displayed his usual lofty hang time.
When the Chargers worked on punt return drills later in practice, a handful of players — KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Thompson, Tarheeb Still, Luke Grimm and Devonte Ross — were back returning punts.
Take a look OTA #3 of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.