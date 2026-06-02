3 Observations: Chargers Defense Flashes in Week 2 of OTAs

2. Herbert limited at practice

Justin Herbert did not throw at Tuesday's session, but it isn't something that the Chargers quarterback is concerned about.

"It was an opportunity to rest today and work on my footwork. Something that we talked about yesterday and probably maybe once a week, something just to do," Herbert said.

He later added: "I think it's just being smart about my arm. Understanding that it's June and there's a lot of time to train and to work. Mike [McDaniel] thought it was helpful for my footwork to be able to pick up my footwork and not have to worry about throwing the ball right now."

Is that something that could continue in training camp?

"Haven't really talked about it that far," Herbert said, "I think it's just something we talked about this week and probably in the next couple of weeks, too."

Herbert mimicked a throwing motion in individual drills while holding a green medical and later handed the ball off in team drills.

As a result, Lance and DJ Uiagalelei split the reps at quarterback on Tuesday.

Lance looked solid in 7-on-7 work by completing his first four passes of the drill before Smith nearly picked him off.

Uiagalelei displayed a lively arm Tuesday and had the highlight of the day when he placed a perfect pass over the middle of the field to JaQuae Jackson that was over the hands of a leaping James.

3. Plenty of special teams work

The Bolts spent multiple periods Tuesday placing an emphasis on special teams work.

The Chargers spent the first session working on punt protection, splitting into two separate groups to do so.

JK Scott uncorked some solid punts and displayed his usual lofty hang time.