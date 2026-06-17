3 Observations: Herbert, James Highlight Day 2 of Chargers Minicamp

Only one day of Chargers mandatory minicamp remains.

The Bolts practiced for just under an hour Wednesday at The Bolt in their second minicamp practice of the week.

The Chargers will also hold a minicamp practice Thursday before getting away for five-plus weeks before training camp begins.

Here are three observations from Day 2 of Chargers minicamp:

1. Herbert, James thrive in 7-on-7 drills

Justin Herbert's ramp up to training camp and the 2026 season took another step on Wednesday.

The Chargers quarterback threw in team drills for the first time since May 27, taking part in 7-on-7 drills and looking sharp while doing so.

Herbert was crisp early on, completing passes to Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal and Oronde Gadsden on his first three reps of 7-on-7 work, with the one to Vidal picking up 15-plus yards down the left sideline.

Herbert started off his next series with a completion to Keaton Mitchell before momentum stalled with a pair of drops, but it wasn't from a lack of accuracy for the Pro-Bowl quarterback.

Herbert then finished off 7-on-7 work with a pair of completions, with the first being to Scott Matlock, before Daiyan Henley punched the ball free from Tre' Harris in the middle of the field. The fumble was recovered by an alert Derius Davis.

Herbert said Wednesday that he's fine with taking on a lesser throwing workload this spring.

"The throws will still be there," Herbert said. "We've got plenty of time in camp ... it's been smart by everyone just taking it easy."

Henley's play might have been the highlight if the defense had recovered it, but Derwin James, Jr. accounted for a splash play of his own when he intercepted Trey Lance on a deep pass in 7-on-7 work.

Lance was looking for Luke Grimm but the Chargers All-Pro safety leapt up and snagged the pass before celebrating down the right sideline.

Earlier in the day, both Mike McDaniel and Chris O'Leary each raved about James' leadership and skillset.

"You want 11 Derwin James's on the field," O'Leary said.

McDaniel added: "The energy that Derwin brings every day inspires people."