3 Observations: Herbert, James Highlight Day 2 of Chargers Minicamp

Only one day of Chargers mandatory minicamp remains.
The Bolts practiced for just under an hour Wednesday at The Bolt in their second minicamp practice of the week.
The Chargers will also hold a minicamp practice Thursday before getting away for five-plus weeks before training camp begins.
Here are three observations from Day 2 of Chargers minicamp:
1. Herbert, James thrive in 7-on-7 drills
Justin Herbert's ramp up to training camp and the 2026 season took another step on Wednesday.
The Chargers quarterback threw in team drills for the first time since May 27, taking part in 7-on-7 drills and looking sharp while doing so.
Herbert was crisp early on, completing passes to Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal and Oronde Gadsden on his first three reps of 7-on-7 work, with the one to Vidal picking up 15-plus yards down the left sideline.
Herbert started off his next series with a completion to Keaton Mitchell before momentum stalled with a pair of drops, but it wasn't from a lack of accuracy for the Pro-Bowl quarterback.
Herbert then finished off 7-on-7 work with a pair of completions, with the first being to Scott Matlock, before Daiyan Henley punched the ball free from Tre' Harris in the middle of the field. The fumble was recovered by an alert Derius Davis.
Herbert said Wednesday that he's fine with taking on a lesser throwing workload this spring.
"The throws will still be there," Herbert said. "We've got plenty of time in camp ... it's been smart by everyone just taking it easy."
Henley's play might have been the highlight if the defense had recovered it, but Derwin James, Jr. accounted for a splash play of his own when he intercepted Trey Lance on a deep pass in 7-on-7 work.
Lance was looking for Luke Grimm but the Chargers All-Pro safety leapt up and snagged the pass before celebrating down the right sideline.
Earlier in the day, both Mike McDaniel and Chris O'Leary each raved about James' leadership and skillset.
"You want 11 Derwin James's on the field," O'Leary said.
McDaniel added: "The energy that Derwin brings every day inspires people."
On the second day of minicamp, two players who are perhaps the best on the Chargers roster were just that on the practice field.
2. Harbaugh loves the O-line
Roughly 10 minutes into Wednesday's practice, Jim Harbaugh threw reporters a bit of a curveball. In a good way.
For content, reporters usually watch spring practices near the end zones that usually feature running backs and defensive backs.
But Harbaugh, who often professes his love for the trenches, escorted reporters to the other end zone Wednesday so that they could get an up-close view of offensive and defensive linemen, plus the edge rusher group.
More specifically, Harbaugh wanted reporters to get a good look at "The Man in the Straw Hat," which is Chargers offensive line coach Butch Barry.
McDaniel offered a zinger earlier Wednesday when he quipped that "it's not a country club experience to be an offensive lineman for the Chargers" due to Barry's tough coaching style.
That was on full display from a few yards away as Barry constantly yelled out instructions and directions during each rep, with his favorite phrase being, "Go! Go! Go!"
The Chargers offensive has switched to an outside-zone scheme under McDaniel, which means more running for the Bolts offensive linemen.
The Chargers didn't line up in full five-man sets Wednesday as they mostly worked on combo blocks when reporters were nearby, but Barry offered plenty of encouragement while wearing the trademark straw hat.
Check out the best photos from Day 1 of Chargers Mini-Camp 2026
3. A look at the kick returners
We can't forget about special teams...
The Bolts spent a portion of Wednesday's session working on kickoff coverage and returns, which gave us the chance to look at kick returner options for the Chargers.
That group included Davis, Mitchell, Hampton, Vidal, Devonte Ross and JaQuae Jackson.
Davis was a 2023 Second-Team All-Pro at punt returner and has averaged 25.2 yards per kickoff return in his first three seasons, but was limited by injuries in 2025 and played in just 11 games.
Brenen Thompson, who flashed on offense Tuesday and had been getting reps at kick returner this spring, did not practice on Wednesday.