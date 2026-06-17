Why Omarion Hampton Believes Chargers Offense Could Do 'Big Things' in 2026

He's also enjoyed getting to know McDaniel the person and what he's brought to the unit.

"He always brings the energy to practice, always brings the energy to meetings," Hampton said. "He's fun to be around but he's definitely detailed in all his work."

As Hampton continues to navigate his first offensive scheme change as a pro, he's also been fortunate to have someone in the room with an ample amount of experience under the offensive playcaller.

Fullback Alec Ingold, a free agent addition, has spent a lot of time with the position and served as a big player liaison in the meeting rooms and on the field after spending a number of years with McDaniel in Miami.

"He's always in the running back room helping us out with stuff we need help with," Hampton said about Ingold. "In the huddle he's helping me out on plays I need to know."

"He's definitely a dog," Hampton added. "I'm super excited to have him on the team. He's very physical, he can run, catch out the backfield. He can do it all as well."

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said recently that Hampton continues to be himself on a day-to-day basis.

But he can't help but be excited about what could be up next for him in 2026.

"Man of few words," Harbaugh said about Hampton on Tuesday. "He's got places to be, people to see, things to do. I respect it. But when I do have a conversation with him, I see a smile and when I watch the tape, I smile.