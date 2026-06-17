Why Omarion Hampton Believes Chargers Offense Could Do 'Big Things' in 2026

There's a long way to go before the Chargers 2026 season kicks off.
Omarion Hampton, however, has seen enough of this new offense to know what the potential is. Even in mid-June.
"It gets me pumped and ready for the season because I know how special that offense is," Hampton said on Wednesday. "We truly could do big things."
The Chargers 2025 first-round draft pick has turned the page on what was a rookie season with some high points.
Hampton rushed for 545 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 192 receiving yards and a touchdown in nine games as he battled a pair of ankle injuries at multiple points in the year.
It's why the running back made sure to spend his offseason in the building rehabbing as best as he could as well as working with Chargers Executive Director of Player Performance Ben Herbert.
"Really just looking forward to next season," Hampton said about his recent mindset. "Putting everything I can in the treatment, everything I can in getting back to 110 percent. I feel like I did that well. Couldn't be more excited for next year."
He later added: "Just been taking it in and getting ready for the next season."
Check out the best photos from Day 2 of Chargers Mini-Camp 2026.
There's plenty to be excited about heading into 2026, as Hampton has been at it during spring practices in Mike McDaniel’s offense so far.
"All the running backs like it a lot," Hampton said. "It's just figuring it out, the details of it. It's going to be super good for us."
He later added: "It's a lot different than we're used to so it's fun to learn new stuff and see how it goes."
Of course, McDaniel's success running the ball has been well documented since he arrived.
Under the playcaller, the Dolphins racked up over 8,000 rushing yards over his four seasons and ranked fifth in the NFL with 4.6 yards per carry over that stretch.
It hasn't been missed by Hampton and the group what that could mean for them this season, as he said the excitement grew the more he looked into McDaniel after the hiring.
"When he came here, I did my research and everything," Hampton said. "I saw how long he's been doing this and how much success he's had with this offense."
"It's something not a lot of teams do so it's going to be exciting when we start it," he later added.
Check out the best photos from Day 1 of Chargers Mini-Camp 2026
He's also enjoyed getting to know McDaniel the person and what he's brought to the unit.
"He always brings the energy to practice, always brings the energy to meetings," Hampton said. "He's fun to be around but he's definitely detailed in all his work."
As Hampton continues to navigate his first offensive scheme change as a pro, he's also been fortunate to have someone in the room with an ample amount of experience under the offensive playcaller.
Fullback Alec Ingold, a free agent addition, has spent a lot of time with the position and served as a big player liaison in the meeting rooms and on the field after spending a number of years with McDaniel in Miami.
"He's always in the running back room helping us out with stuff we need help with," Hampton said about Ingold. "In the huddle he's helping me out on plays I need to know."
"He's definitely a dog," Hampton added. "I'm super excited to have him on the team. He's very physical, he can run, catch out the backfield. He can do it all as well."
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said recently that Hampton continues to be himself on a day-to-day basis.
But he can't help but be excited about what could be up next for him in 2026.
"Man of few words," Harbaugh said about Hampton on Tuesday. "He's got places to be, people to see, things to do. I respect it. But when I do have a conversation with him, I see a smile and when I watch the tape, I smile.
Harbaugh added: "I think it fits him great… has a chance to [be] a big year for Omarion."