Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Details Draft Day Phone Call, Talks Off-Field Obligations

The Chargers and CBS2 held part two of the "Meet The 2020 Draft Class" virtual event on Thursday with linebacker Kenneth Murray, running back Joshua Kelley and safety Alohi Gilman.
Part one of the event took place Wednesday with quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receivers Joe Reed and KJ Hill, along with CBS2's Jim Hill. Highlights from Thursday are below.
Murray on when he got the phone call on draft day
"Man, it was something I completely didn't expect to be honest. (It) really caught me off guard. I was sitting there, obviously waiting on my phone to ring and the phone rings and it was actually an area code from Indianapolis, so I was just like, 'That's weird.' And so, I answer the phone and to hear the GM say, 'It's the GM from the Chargers,' and that's when the emotions took over.
"But it was just so crazy because … out of all the teams I had talked to, they talked to me the least. We had a formal meeting at the combine but pretty much other than that, that really was it. So, it was just – it caught me by surprise, but I'm so grateful to be a Charger."
Murray on his obligations off the field
"I think that's definitely something that's huge with me, especially because I just remember being a little kid looking up to the NFL players and looking up to people in my position now and wanting to be like that. And so, I know what those kids are thinking; I know how they feel. And so, I just feel like it's an obligation of mine just to make my presence felt throughout the community and do everything that I can to bring about change and help people."
Kelley on playing professional football in his hometown
"It's really surreal to me right now – getting a chance to actually play college football at UCLA and then get a chance to play for the Chargers, it's a heck of a ride. I'm excited, I can't wait. I'm really grateful and humble for the opportunity."
Kelley on transferring from UC Davis to UCLA
"I've always had that internal drive. I've always had that self-confidence that I can play at the highest level in a major conference. I took a bet on myself, put myself out there, and it's crazy (how) UCLA – they kind of entertained me a little bit and that's all I needed. All I needed was that green light."
Gilman on joining his former Notre Dame teammates with the Chargers
"To get that call was pretty amazing. … Drue (Tranquill) and Jerry (Tillery), those guys all called me as well. They've been good mentors of mine throughout this whole process and in my career at Notre Dame as well. So, it's gonna be awesome and I'm excited to go."
Gilman on adjusting to the NFL
"There's a lot of different things you got to worry about. Just being a pro first and foremost – (taking) care of the little things – and that's something I try to pride myself (on) as well in college, but this becomes a profession now and you got to be able be a professional, take care of the little things and be prepared as much as you can to handle all the different situations thrown at you."
