Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Details Draft Day Phone Call, Talks Off-Field Obligations

Murray on his obligations off the field

"I think that's definitely something that's huge with me, especially because I just remember being a little kid looking up to the NFL players and looking up to people in my position now and wanting to be like that. And so, I know what those kids are thinking; I know how they feel. And so, I just feel like it's an obligation of mine just to make my presence felt throughout the community and do everything that I can to bring about change and help people."