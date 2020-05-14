Chargers QB Justin Herbert on Overcoming Adversity, Meeting New Teammates, and More

Reed on what he brings to the Chargers

"When I'm studying plays, I try to study each and every position. I feel like I'm a guy that you can put literally anywhere in the offense. I take pride in knowing where each guy is lining up – what each guy has to do – because I never know when something might happen, somebody might go down and I can jump in and just play ball. I really like just playing football whether it's inside, outside, in the backfield; and on top of that I love changing the game on special teams. So, whatever phase that might be, special teams can be a huge game changer for our team."