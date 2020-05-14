Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Rookie Minicamp Screen
An Inside Look at Virtual Rookie Minicamp
25 rookies logged on last week for a crash course on their new lives as Chargers.
By Hayley Elwood May 14, 2020

In any other year, rookie minicamp would have gone something like this: players fly out and take up residence at the team hotel. Then over the course of three days, they'd attend meetings, have practice, speak at media availability, eat at the facility, and have more meetings and walk throughs.

But here in 2020 amidst the COIVD-19 pandemic, NFL teams like the Chargers got creative, and shifted to a fully virtual program.

"It's different because you just don't have the actual, physical touch of shaking a hand or hearing a laugh in a close presence," Arthur Hightower, Chargers Sr. Director of Player Engagement mentioned. "But overall, I thought it was pretty good. It was unique, but it gives real creativity to some of the things you can do.

"These guys go through a lot to get on the field. They're just like any other 21, 22 or 23-year-old in their first job. They have to go through some onboarding and we're the people here to do it."

So what was it like for the newest members of the Chargers to partake in virtual rookie minicamp?

Here's what some of them had to say.

Zoom Zoom Zoom

With practice not an option, the Bolts held rookie minicamp on Zoom. That meant football and player development sections were all held online and accessed through the comfort and safety of every individual's home.

Hightower said there were a couple ground rules. One of them? Cameras had to be on at all times – aka, the virtual equivalent of being present in a classroom.

For the players, despite these meetings being new concepts, they felt for the most part that they went really well.

"It was awesome," fourth-round running back Joshua Kelley said. "It was cool to see your position coach and meet all the other guys and be in special teams meetings. It feels good to get started, but minicamp was like, 'Wow, we're finally getting in touch with everybody and making sure we're getting started!'"

"It went really well," added Jeff Cotton, a wide receiver out of Idaho and one of the undrafted rookies the team nabbed. "It was really my first time on a Zoom call or doing Zoom. I found it really productive. The coaches are all good guys and we have a good group of rookie receivers you can tell are willing to learn and just be good players at this level. It's been real fun."

Online Classes 2.0

"With these virtual meetings, what they are giving me is an opportunity to learn formations, learn the scheme and learn exactly what’s going on around me to get those mental reps." Running back Joshua Kelley

In talking to Kelley, Cotton as well as former Liberty defensive end Jessie Lemonier, they all had previously taken online classes in college.

Having that previous experience of online learning has been beneficial, especially when using the work ethic they utilized in college online courses towards holding themselves accountable for the work they're putting towards learning the playbook.

"At the beginning, it's more tough, like you can't really get a feel of the movement parts and get lined up how you want to," Lemonier mentioned. "But, I started to get it once I started studying plays and understanding."

"Wide receivers coach Phil (McGeoghan) is always saying it is a little tougher just because we can't physically get out there and get physical reps and run the plays," Cotton said. "But, we're getting a ton of mental reps and doing a lot more studying is something I've had to do personally."

Kelley is soaking in all he can just like he used to do in online classes.

"As a football player, especially playing running back, one thing I would love to have, not necessarily need but love to have, would be those live reps," he mentioned. "You can get a chance to feel the offensive linemen's blocking and get a chance to feel the scheme. With these virtual meetings, what they are giving me is an opportunity to learn formations, learn the scheme and learn exactly what's going on around me to get those mental reps."

Player Development

Along with the football meetings, the 25 rookies all attended player development sessions held by Hightower and team clinician, Dr. Herb Martin. Some even featured special guests like general manager Tom Telesco, president of football operations John Spanos, and veteran players including Austin Ekeler, Isaac Rochell, Drue Tranquill and Jason Moore. Sessions focused on anything from the culture of the team to advice and guidance on navigating through their new lives as professional football players.

According to Hightower, these meetings are critical in helping build camaraderie. Especially in these times where the roster is spread across the country and physically meeting up isn't an option. The player development sessions also educate the rookies on the philosophy of the team as it's important for them to feel connected to their new home.

"At some point, we're going to be in the building, and you want guys to feel familiar," he said. "I think the team wants to feel that familiarity from when they step into the building to when they step on the field."   

These meetings clearly impacted the rookies. 

"They were so incredible," Kelley said. "Getting a chance to know Arthur and Herb and have one-on-one meetings with them, it's been extremely helpful. The panel (of veterans), guys come on and give us their wisdom and experiences of being a rookie and telling us what works in this league and what doesn't. I think a lot of us rookies had questions about what the culture is, what the game is like, how do you survive, how do you make the team. It was great to get a chance to hear from them."

For some of the undrafted rookies like Cotton and Lemonier, hearing from Moore and Ekeler was extremely helpful as Hightower said the messages shared "resonated" with those who watched. Making a roster as an undrafted free agent is hard enough, but trying to make your mark virtually is no easy task. That's why it was special to have these vets speak to their experiences, despite some differences.

"It makes it easier," Lemonier said. "Some people have a tough time going to a new environment and adapting, and this really helps knowing there are people in similar situations who made a good living off where they started from and kept working. With their information, you felt like you were welcomed to the team."

"Even hearing some of their stories, especially with Austin Ekeler, he said to use this time to block everything out and study, study, study," Cotton mentioned. "I really took to that and that's what I'm doing. We didn't have (on-field) rookie minicamp and we can't be there physically, so I'm really trying to go into camp with no room for error. I'm trying to work to be perfect."

What's Next?

"Doing all this virtual stuff, you might not feel part of a team. But with all the meetings we’ve had, everybody seems like they’re good dudes and willing to help you when you need help. It was awesome." Wide receiver Jeff Cotton

Rookie minicamp may be over, but the work has really just begun for these players.

Hightower is continuing the same rookie program he holds annually, just moving it to a virtual space.

Having had the chance to already meet in smaller groups or one-on-one with these rookies post-last weekend, he's happy with how camp went for the team's newest members.

"One of the comments we went through Monday during our individual meetings was that they really appreciated having John and Tom kick off Saturday's meeting," Hightower said. "John shared his family's vision that is upheld within the organization about family. Tom echoed that sentiment and also shared a little bit about himself so the guys were able to relate to him. By the time we started our calls Monday, each one of the five guys we talked to all said, 'Man, it just felt like a family.' They appreciated that and that starts from the top."

As for the players, they're looking forward to when they can convene at Hoag Performance Center and put what they've learned virtually to the field. 

But for now, they're doing what they can to continue finding their way and leaning on those who came before them for guidance.

"I've been talking to Austin and Justin (Jackson) and I've reached out to them," Kelley said. "They've been giving me so much advice which is awesome. Obviously right now, you're meeting guys on the internet, but it'll be dope to see them in person and get a chance to know everybody."

"Doing all this virtual stuff, you might not feel part of a team," Cotton questioned. "But with all the meetings we've had, everybody seems like they're good dudes and willing to help you when you need help. It was awesome."

back to top

Related Content

Chargers QB Justin Herbert on Overcoming Adversity, Meeting New Teammates, and More
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert on Overcoming Adversity, Meeting New Teammates, and More

Herbert, along with wide receivers Joe Reed and KJ Hill kicked-off the "Meet the 2020 Draft Class" virtual two-night event with CBS2.
Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Talks Former Players, Now Chargers
news

Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Talks Former Players, Now Chargers

Four members of the Chargers defense played their college football for the Irish.
Chargers and USA Football Award NFL Foundation-Funded Grants to Local Youth & School-Based Programs
news

Chargers and USA Football Award NFL Foundation-Funded Grants to Local Youth & School-Based Programs

"The values taught through the game of the football – teamwork, perseverance, and discipline – are especially important in this challenging time, and the Chargers remain committed to protecting those ideals and supporting our community."
Chargers #MotherUp for Mother's Day
news

Chargers #MotherUp for Mother's Day

The partnership between the Bolts and the Alliance of Moms helps provide critical support to pregnant and parenting teens in L.A.'s foster youth system.
Gus Bradley on Shift to Virtual Offseason Program
news

Gus Bradley on Shift to Virtual Offseason Program

"I think there's also that part we talk to our players about (with) always competing. Let's try to find a way to take these meetings to another level."
10 Insights: Breaking Down the Chargers' 2020 Schedule
news

10 Insights: Breaking Down the Chargers' 2020 Schedule

Los Angeles closes the season with three straight divisional games.
Chargers to Release Full 2020 Regular Season Schedule on May 7
news

Chargers to Release Full 2020 Regular Season Schedule on May 7

Visit Chargers.com and the team's social media channels this Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Pacific.
Joe Reed Bringing Versatility to Bolts
news

Joe Reed Bringing Versatility to Bolts

"(Versatility) helps me a lot. Just because the coaches know they can line me up anywhere and I'll have the ability to be successful."
Help Support Los Angeles Animal Services Through Bolts' Dog Draft
news

Help Support Los Angeles Animal Services Through Bolts' Dog Draft

The Bolts want to help "undrafted free agents" at LA Animal Services find their fur-ever homes through the team's Dog Draft presented by Lazy Dog.
Chargers Business Alliance Hosts "Virtual Lunch" with John Spanos
news

Chargers Business Alliance Hosts "Virtual Lunch" with John Spanos

"The event was a huge success.  Not often do you get an 'inside look' into the draft process, and certainly not into the mind of ownership."
An Inside Look at Justin Herbert's College Career
news

An Inside Look at Justin Herbert's College Career

ESPN's Molly McGrath shares how she saw the new Bolts QB grow and evolve professionally and personally during his time at Oregon.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - April 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

The latest renderings of the new SoFi Stadium set to debut in 2020. Click here to learn more about our new home.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]
video

Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium

Season ticket holders get a first look at how they will be watching the Bolts in 2020
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]
video

Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Jacqueline Shulte, tours the new LA stadium - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

iHeart radio talent take a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium, opening in 2020. Sisanie and Louie G checkout the view from their new seats.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]
video

Chargers LUX: The Most Connected Membership in LA

The first. The best. The only. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium
news

iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium

"There's no other stadium like it, at least that I've ever been to.  This is going to change the way you experience football."
PepsiCo Named Exclusive Soft Drink and Salty Snacks Partner Across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park
news

PepsiCo Named Exclusive Soft Drink and Salty Snacks Partner Across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

PepsiCo throws SoFi Stadium's first tailgate celebration to recognize the construction workers responsible for bringing the world-class sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood to life.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Stadium Development

Follow along with the construction progress of the Bolts' future home through August 2019.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]
gallery

Chargers LUX Launch Party

The Los Angeles Chargers host a launch party for Chargers LUX - a one of a kind Membership built to deliver unforgettable premium experiences and connections - at Spring Place, Beverly Hills.

Learn more and join the Chargers LUX family at chargerslux.com
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]
video

New SoFi Stadium

Check out the latest renderings of our new home - SoFi Stadium opening summer 2020!
SoFi Takes the Field with SoFi Stadium
news

SoFi Takes the Field with SoFi Stadium

New home of the the Los Angeles Chargers officially named SoFi Stadium in expansive agreement with Hollywood Park.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising