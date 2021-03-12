Derius Swinton on Speaking the "Charger Language"

A football team is full of varying ages and it's something Swinton is totally cognizant of. He knows usually special teams is the first meeting of the day and it can be hard for players to get excited.

So, how does he motivate guys?

Well, let's just say he'll fit in quite well here at the Chargers with one of his techniques…

"A lot of (guys) don't play special teams in college so you just have to be creative in how you approach them. Whether that's (showing them) clips of basketball in a meeting or memes that they know of that I have to educate myself on. Just different tools to get them to really tap into special teams and just try to make sure you keep their attention daily.