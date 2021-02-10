How Joe Lombardi's Saints Influence Will Benefit Justin Herbert, Chargers

Lombardi's Involvement in Saints' Record-Setting Offense (3:25 mark)

"Well, he's heavily involved in the offensive game planning. I know he had the title 'quarterbacks coach' here, but he was basically another offensive coordinator. He and Pete Carmichael, who has the title of offensive coordinator here, they're basically two peas in a pod. I mean, some of the other staff members were telling me this week that Pete's running around the office these days all mopey because his best friend is now gone, because he and Joe Lombardi were heavily involved in every facet of the offensive game plan and Joe was really a key reason why Drew Brees flourished out here and proved so much over his career as a quarterback. Drew Brees will tell you that.