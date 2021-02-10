Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How Joe Lombardi's Saints Influence Will Benefit Justin Herbert, Chargers

Feb 10, 2021 at 11:04 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Herbert_Lombardi

The Athletic's Jeff Duncan was a guest on the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss the team's new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who spent 12 seasons under Saints head coach Sean Payton and alongside quarterback Drew Brees.

Duncan "has covered the New Orleans Saints longer than any journalist in the nation," according to The Athletic. He's also the author of "Payton & Brees: The Men Who Built the Greatest Offense in NFL History."

Highlights from the conversation are below.

Lombardi's Involvement in Saints' Record-Setting Offense (3:25 mark)

"Well, he's heavily involved in the offensive game planning. I know he had the title 'quarterbacks coach' here, but he was basically another offensive coordinator. He and Pete Carmichael, who has the title of offensive coordinator here, they're basically two peas in a pod. I mean, some of the other staff members were telling me this week that Pete's running around the office these days all mopey because his best friend is now gone, because he and Joe Lombardi were heavily involved in every facet of the offensive game plan and Joe was really a key reason why Drew Brees flourished out here and proved so much over his career as a quarterback. Drew Brees will tell you that.

"I mean, all those meetings that they would have, those game plan meetings, Chris – Joe Lombardi, Pete Carmichael and Sean Payton were involved as a threesome. So, it was very much a collaborative effort in putting together this offensive game plan, which as you know has broken almost every offensive record in the NFL in passing numbers over the last decade and a half."

Related Links

On Lombardi's Ability to Develop Quarterbacks (4:58 mark)

"I've talked to Joe numerous times about Taysom Hill and how high he is on him as a quarterback in the NFL – not just a gadget guy. And I think what that shows you, Chris, is that he can morph his offense and his system around the strengths of whatever quarterback they have come through here. They did that this past year with Taysom Hill. They went 3-1 with Taysom Hill as the starting quarterback. You alluded to Teddy Bridgewater, who was similar in some ways skillset wise to Drew Brees – kind of a game manager, very much a high-percentage passer.

"So, I think what you'll see in Los Angeles with Justin Herbert and that great arm he's got, the great mobility he has, you'll see Joe Lombardi marry his offense to highlight those great strengths of Justin Herbert and he got a first-hand look at him here in the Superdome this year. And everyone that I know that left that game came away impressed with Justin Herbert. He's going to be a star. He already is a star in this league and I think learning under Sean Payton, how you adapt your offense to highlight the skillset of your quarterback, I think [is] something that he's going to apply out there in Los Angeles."

Light Up LA for Justin Herbert

Check out some of Los Angeles' most prominent landmarks celebrating Justin Herbert's rookie of the year award.

LightUpLA_210906_021
1 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_004
2 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08250
3 / 26
(Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography)
LightUpLA_210906_007
4 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_012
5 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_003
6 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_016
7 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08346
8 / 26
(Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography)
LightUpLA_210906_008
9 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_014
10 / 26
(Brian Georgeson/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_002
11 / 26
(Brian Georgeson/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_017
12 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08260
13 / 26
(Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography)
LightUpLA_210906_009
14 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_013
15 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_015
16 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_010
17 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_018
18 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08254
19 / 26
(Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography)
LightUpLA_210906_020
20 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_006
21 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_019
22 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_005
23 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08325
24 / 26
(Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography)
LightUpLA_210906_011
25 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LightUpLA_210906_001
26 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Join Us for the Future!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $100 a month. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

How New Head Coach Brandon Staley Will Benefit Justin Herbert

The Athletic's Robert Mays shares his insight on Brandon Staley and his fit with the Chargers.
news

Michelle Beisner-Buck Talks Her Career on the Sidelines and Beyond

The NFL features reporter spoke with Hayley Elwood about her unique career path, how her dance background influences her work today, and advice she has for those looking to pursue a career in sports broadcasting.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Learn More

Advertising