Head Coach Anthony Lynn Offers First Impression of Newest Bolts

So what's the biggest piece of advice Lynn has for the rookies? Get ready to love the third phase of football, because it's going to be the key for a lot of them officially making the 53-man roster.

"I told these guys, we have a talented football team. For a rookie to come in here and win a starting job — that's going to be hard to do. They're going to have to create some value, and that's special teams. We look at play counts after games. How many plays did this guy have and how many plays did he have? Special teams is the quickest way to do that. I try to get those guys to understand that because a lot of those guys, they've never played teams before. They've always been the five-star (recruit) and the All-American in college. Now, for the first time in their life, they're going to have to play teams. That's going to be important for us this year."

These three days are critical as it's the only time the rookies are able to get reps without veterans being present. But as Lynn can attest, what waits for the rookies beyond this weekend is critical to their evolution during their first season in the league.