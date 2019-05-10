How Did QB Easton Stick Look in his First NFL Practice?

The pair of passers remain in close contact to this day. In fact, Wentz offered some words of wisdom to his former teammate before he arrived at rookie minicamp.

"I'm kind of always in contact with him," Stick said. "He has been really good to me going all the way back to Fargo when I first got to North Dakota State. He's been great to me, especially throughout this process…. (He told me) just be yourself and just continue to do what has gotten you here. That's working hard and, hopefully, treating people the right way. I think those are the two biggest things. You can't come out and try to reinvent yourself or be somebody that you're not. People see through that stuff and it won't allow you to be successful. Just work hard and learn."

Work hard and learn is a motto Stick stressed repeatedly during his session with the media.

Speaking for nearly seven minutes, he routinely emphasized the need to put his head down and soak in as much as possible over this pivotal three-day span.