Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Transactions

Presented by

Chargers Agree to Terms with 19 Undrafted Free Agents

Apr 27, 2019 at 06:16 PM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

huddle1

No team has the type of success with finding undrafted gems like the Chargers.

In fact, at least one has made the opening 53-man roster for 22 straight seasons, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. Last year saw at least three make it out of training camp for the fourth consecutive season.

So, who might be the next to follow in the footsteps of Adrian Phillips, Austin Ekeler and so on?

Shortly following the end of this year's draft, the Bolts announced they've agreed to terms with the following 19 college free agents:

G Chris Brown – USC

The Los Angeles native and USC product now also gets to play his pro career in his hometown. The 6-5, 310-pound interior lineman played in 53 games for the Trojans while serving as the team's starting guard over his last two seasons.

NT Eurndraus Bryant – NC State

The Bolts bring in an NC State defensive lineman for the second-straight year after drafting Justin Jones with their third-round pick in 2018. Bryant is a 6-1, 330-pound nose tackle who earned a significant role in 2019, posting 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

T Blake Camper – South Carolina

A hulking tackle at 6-8, 309-pounds, Camper played in 40 games over his career with 10 starts, all at right tackle. He came into his own his senior season, showcasing his flexibility with an impressive performance taking over left tackle duties in the team's win over Ole Miss.

LAC_2019_IndividualTix_Promo_Colts

LB Josh Corcoran – Northern Illinois

A 6-3, 251-pound linebacker who played defensive end at Northern Illinois, Corcoran recorded 31 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and one forced fumble in 2018. He also ranked eighth in the FBS and second in the MAC in sacks per game (0.83). Overall, Corcoran appeared in 47 games, tallying 102 tackles, 28.0 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one interception.

RB Jeremy Cox – Old Dominion

The 6-0, 235-pound Cox is fresh off an impressive four-year career at Old Dominion. He toted the rock 441 times for 2,175 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with 23 touchdowns. Cox also proved to be a weapon out of the backfield, catching 75 passes for 532 yards and another score.

CB Kemon Hall – North Texas

A first team All-Conference USA pick a year ago, Hall picked off five passes, which were the 10th most in the country. He returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns while also posting 14 passes defensed. All in all, the 5-11, 190-pound cornerback played two seasons for the Mean Green, amassing 120 tackles, 28 passes defensed and six picks.

TE Daniel Helm – Duke

The 6-4, 255-pound tight end made an impact in the passing game for the Blue Devils, catching 69 passes for 767 yards and six touchdowns. His top season came in 2018 when he caught 26 passes for 271 yards and two TDs, earning third-team all-conference honors in the process. In addition to his receiving capabilities, Helm also earned praise for his willingness as a blocker.

DT Reggie Howard – Toledo

Howard joins the Bolts after a dominating senior campaign in which he led the team, and ranked fourth in the conference, with 15.0 tackles for loss. The 6-3, 280-pound defensive tackle also recorded 50 tackles, 4.0 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. Perhaps his most impressive performance came against Miami when he posted a career-high eight tackles.

CB Bradford Lemmons – Furman

A tall corner at 6-3, 192-pounds, Lemmons began his career as a wide receiver before switching to cornerback in 2017.

G Koda Martin – Syracuse

A massive 6-6, 304-pound guard, Martin transferred to Syracuse after playing his first three seasons at Texas A&M. He led the Orange in snaps as a senior (1,111) and was second on the team in pancake blocks with 31.5. As a result, he was named to the All-ACC Third Team.

WR Jason Moore – Findlay

A big target at 6-3, 218-pounds, Moore is a touchdown machine as he had 39 TD catches over his four years at Findlay. He also totaled 204 receptions for 3,217 yards over his career with his top season coming in 2016 when he hauled in 71 passes for 1,115 yards and 15 touchdowns.

P Tyler Newsome – Notre Dame

Newsome owns several records at Notre Dame including career punt average (44.0) and single-game punt average (59.6 vs. Vanderbilt in 2018). In addition, the 6-3, 214-pound punter landed 75 of his 225 punts inside the 20 while booting 72 at least 50 yards.

DE Chris Peace – Virginia

Peace played linebacker at Virginia where he led all ACC players at the position with 7.5 sacks in 2018. A team captain, he also notched 65 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles a year ago. Overall, the 6-2, 250-pounder appeared in 50 games over four seasons, totaling 198 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 17.0 sacks, five passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one pick.

DB Rodney Randle – Lamar

A two-time All-Southland Conference selection, Randle recorded 170 tackles, 21 passes defensed and five interceptions in 41 games with 31 starts. He also impressed as a returner, bringing back 84 kicks for 1,802 yards and a touchdown. He averaged over 21 yards per kickoff return.

TE Matt Sokol – Michigan State

A physically imposing tight end at 6-6, 260-pounds, Sokol played in 52 games for the Spartans with 22 starts. He recorded 31 catches over four seasons for 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

S Roderic Teamer – Tulane

A 6-0, 205-pound safety, Teamer played in 46 games over four seasons, totaling 197 tackles, 15 passes defensed, three picks and three sacks. He also showed a flair for the dramatic on special teams, blocking two kicks.

WR Trevion Thompson – Clemson

Thompson joins Mike Williams and Artavis Scott as former Clemson wideouts on the Chargers. He hauled in 53 catches for 506 yards and two touchdowns in 57 career games while earning praise for his production on special teams.

C Tanner Volson – North Dakota State

Volson snapped to Easton Stick for the Bison, and he'll be protecting the quarterback once again as the Chargers took his former teammate this year in the fifth round. Overall, Volson is a 6-4, 303-pound center who appeared in 58 games over four seasons at North Dakota State.

LB Elijah Zeise – Pittsburgh

After playing sparingly as a freshman and sophomore, the 6-2, 240-pound linebacker was highly productive during his final two seasons for the Panthers. Over the past pair of seasons, he recorded 97 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, five passes defensed, one sack and a pair of forced fumbles.

Related Links

LAC_2019_DraftTracker_Promo_1125x633
Learn More

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising