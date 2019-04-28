Chargers Agree to Terms with 19 Undrafted Free Agents

LB Josh Corcoran – Northern Illinois

A 6-3, 251-pound linebacker who played defensive end at Northern Illinois, Corcoran recorded 31 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and one forced fumble in 2018. He also ranked eighth in the FBS and second in the MAC in sacks per game (0.83). Overall, Corcoran appeared in 47 games, tallying 102 tackles, 28.0 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one interception.

RB Jeremy Cox – Old Dominion

The 6-0, 235-pound Cox is fresh off an impressive four-year career at Old Dominion. He toted the rock 441 times for 2,175 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with 23 touchdowns. Cox also proved to be a weapon out of the backfield, catching 75 passes for 532 yards and another score.

CB Kemon Hall – North Texas

A first team All-Conference USA pick a year ago, Hall picked off five passes, which were the 10th most in the country. He returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns while also posting 14 passes defensed. All in all, the 5-11, 190-pound cornerback played two seasons for the Mean Green, amassing 120 tackles, 28 passes defensed and six picks.

TE Daniel Helm – Duke

The 6-4, 255-pound tight end made an impact in the passing game for the Blue Devils, catching 69 passes for 767 yards and six touchdowns. His top season came in 2018 when he caught 26 passes for 271 yards and two TDs, earning third-team all-conference honors in the process. In addition to his receiving capabilities, Helm also earned praise for his willingness as a blocker.

DT Reggie Howard – Toledo

Howard joins the Bolts after a dominating senior campaign in which he led the team, and ranked fourth in the conference, with 15.0 tackles for loss. The 6-3, 280-pound defensive tackle also recorded 50 tackles, 4.0 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. Perhaps his most impressive performance came against Miami when he posted a career-high eight tackles.

CB Bradford Lemmons – Furman

A tall corner at 6-3, 192-pounds, Lemmons began his career as a wide receiver before switching to cornerback in 2017.

G Koda Martin – Syracuse

A massive 6-6, 304-pound guard, Martin transferred to Syracuse after playing his first three seasons at Texas A&M. He led the Orange in snaps as a senior (1,111) and was second on the team in pancake blocks with 31.5. As a result, he was named to the All-ACC Third Team.

WR Jason Moore – Findlay

A big target at 6-3, 218-pounds, Moore is a touchdown machine as he had 39 TD catches over his four years at Findlay. He also totaled 204 receptions for 3,217 yards over his career with his top season coming in 2016 when he hauled in 71 passes for 1,115 yards and 15 touchdowns.

P Tyler Newsome – Notre Dame

Newsome owns several records at Notre Dame including career punt average (44.0) and single-game punt average (59.6 vs. Vanderbilt in 2018). In addition, the 6-3, 214-pound punter landed 75 of his 225 punts inside the 20 while booting 72 at least 50 yards.

DE Chris Peace – Virginia

Peace played linebacker at Virginia where he led all ACC players at the position with 7.5 sacks in 2018. A team captain, he also notched 65 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles a year ago. Overall, the 6-2, 250-pounder appeared in 50 games over four seasons, totaling 198 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 17.0 sacks, five passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one pick.

DB Rodney Randle – Lamar

A two-time All-Southland Conference selection, Randle recorded 170 tackles, 21 passes defensed and five interceptions in 41 games with 31 starts. He also impressed as a returner, bringing back 84 kicks for 1,802 yards and a touchdown. He averaged over 21 yards per kickoff return.

TE Matt Sokol – Michigan State

A physically imposing tight end at 6-6, 260-pounds, Sokol played in 52 games for the Spartans with 22 starts. He recorded 31 catches over four seasons for 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

S Roderic Teamer – Tulane

A 6-0, 205-pound safety, Teamer played in 46 games over four seasons, totaling 197 tackles, 15 passes defensed, three picks and three sacks. He also showed a flair for the dramatic on special teams, blocking two kicks.

WR Trevion Thompson – Clemson

Thompson joins Mike Williams and Artavis Scott as former Clemson wideouts on the Chargers. He hauled in 53 catches for 506 yards and two touchdowns in 57 career games while earning praise for his production on special teams.

C Tanner Volson – North Dakota State

Volson snapped to Easton Stick for the Bison, and he'll be protecting the quarterback once again as the Chargers took his former teammate this year in the fifth round. Overall, Volson is a 6-4, 303-pound center who appeared in 58 games over four seasons at North Dakota State.

LB Elijah Zeise – Pittsburgh