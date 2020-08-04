For Joey Bosa, 'It Means the World' to Stay in Powder Blue

"For them just to believe in me and to want me to be a part of their team and to be kind of the face of the team for the next six years, it means the world," he said.

In four seasons with the Chargers, Bosa has 40 sacks, 53 tackles for loss and 82 quarterback hits – top ten in each category since 2016. Only Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (1.98) has hit the quarterback more on a per-game basis than Bosa (1.60) during that time.

Together with fellow defensive end Melvin Ingram, the two have combined for 72.5 sacks since 2016. Only the Vikings' duo of Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen have had more sacks (83). The Chargers also added to the defense this offseason with the free-agent acquisitions of cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Perhaps most intriguing, though, is what Bosa and 24-year-old All-Pro safety Derwin James are capable of together for an entire season. The two have only shared the field for 12 regular-season games the past two years.