Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of defensive tackle P.J. Johnson, tackle Koda Martin, wide receiver Andre Patton, tight end Jared Rice, safety Roderic Teamer and tight end Andrew Vollert. The moves bring the roster to 80 players for the start of training camp.
Johnson was a seventh-round selection by Detroit in the 2019 NFL Draft and finished the season on the Bolts' practice squad.
Martin spent the 2019 season on injured reserve after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent.
Patton initially signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017, spending two seasons on the practice squad before appearing in 13 games last year.
Rice was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Fresno State this offseason.
Teamer, an undrafted rookie free agent, made the 53-man roster in 2019, playing in seven games.
Vollert was acquired via waivers from Cincinnati in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve.