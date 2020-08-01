Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Transactions

Presented by

Saturday, Aug 01, 2020 01:00 PM

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of defensive tackle P.J. Johnson, tackle Koda Martin, wide receiver Andre Patton, tight end Jared Rice, safety Roderic Teamer and tight end Andrew Vollert. The moves bring the roster to 80 players for the start of training camp.

Johnson was a seventh-round selection by Detroit in the 2019 NFL Draft and finished the season on the Bolts' practice squad.

Martin spent the 2019 season on injured reserve after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Patton initially signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017, spending two seasons on the practice squad before appearing in 13 games last year.

Rice was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Fresno State this offseason.

Teamer, an undrafted rookie free agent, made the 53-man roster in 2019, playing in seven games.

Vollert was acquired via waivers from Cincinnati in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve.

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves [PDF]

Related Content

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joey Bosa to Multi-Year Extension
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joey Bosa to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive end Joey Bosa to a multi-year contract extension.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Four Members of 2020 Draft Class, Agree to Terms with Two Others
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Four Members of 2020 Draft Class, Agree to Terms with Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed four players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft to rookie contracts and agreed to terms with two others.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - IND 24]
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Damion Square 

Square has been a versatile piece on the defensive line for the Chargers, seeing time at defensive end and nose tackle. 
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Ryan Groy

Groy appeared in nine games for the Bolts last season after signing with the team in October. 
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: AZ 17 - LAC 13]
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Derrick Gore

Gore spent last season on the practice squad for the Washington Redskins and the Chargers after spending the 2019 offseason with Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Monday, Sep. 2, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with several undrafted free agents.
Los Angeles Wildcats offensive lineman Storm Norton (72) runs downfield during an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tackle Storm Norton

Norton most recently played for the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats, where he was voted a captain by his teammates.
Dallas Renegades tight end Donald Parham (49) before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. St. Louis won 15-9. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Donald Parham Jr.

Parham comes to Los Angeles after playing for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.
Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tackle Bryan Bulaga, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., defensive tackle Linval Joseph and linebacker Nick Vigil.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Darius Jennings warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver Darius Jennings

Jennings, a four-year NFL veteran, comes to the Chargers from the Tennessee Titans. 
Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner (70) blocks during a week 5 NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Detroit. Carolina won 27-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Los Angeles Chargers Acquire Five-Time Pro Bowl Guard Trai Turner

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired guard Trai Turner from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for tackle Russell Okung.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Running Back Austin Ekeler gets an updated look at the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

The latest renderings of the new SoFi Stadium set to debut in 2020. Click here to learn more about our new home.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium
video

Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium

Season ticket holders get a first look at how they will be watching the Bolts in 2020
Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Jacqueline Shulte, tours the new LA stadium - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising