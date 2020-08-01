Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joey Bosa to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive end Joey Bosa to a multi-year contract extension.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Bosa posted an NFL-record 19 sacks in his first 20 career games and has registered 10-plus sacks in three of his first four seasons (totaled 5.5 sacks in seven regular-season appearances in 2018). His 0.78 sacks-per-game ranks third since entering the NFL in 2016 among players with at least 40 career games played.
Since entering the NFL in 2016, Bosa's pass-rush win percentage of 22 ranks second among defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus, while his average of 3.9 tackles-per-game ranks No. 4 over that span — the best in that time frame by any player with at least 30 sacks.
Bosa, the No. 3 overall selection by the Chargers in 2016, earned consensus Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He already ranks eighth in team history with 40 sacks, including a single-season career-high 12.5 in 2017. Last season, Bosa led all NFL defensive ends with 18 tackles for loss and became the first Charger since 2010 to register three-straight multi-sack games.
The 6-5, 280-pound Bosa earned national recognition in his final two seasons at Ohio State, garnering first-team All-America, first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year honors each as a junior and senior. He recorded 13.5 sacks in 2014 and was a cornerstone for a Buckeyes defense that won the National Championship in the inaugural College Football Playoff.
