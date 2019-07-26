Five Takeaways from Day 1 of Chargers Camp: LB Thomas Davis Turns Back the Clock

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' first training camp practice of the year at Jack Hammett Sports Complex:

No surprises – The 2019 Los Angeles Chargers don't need to make a ton of introductions. The roster and coaching staff are largely intact from last season's 12-4 campaign, making Day 1 of training camp crisp and efficient.

"It felt good to see everybody," All Pro safety Adrian Phillips said. "You could tell people went home and they were working."

"I think that's the best part, man," added safety Rayshawn Jenkins. "[It's] kind of like college. You come in, you're going to see some of the same faces – a lot of the same faces – and that's what I feel like we're doing here."

Mostly the same players, but a different team. Head coach Anthony Lynn made it a point to mention that last season's results don't carry over. He said his biggest concern is the team's mindset and making sure his players control what they can control – namely effort and approach.

Lynn said Thursday's practice was good, and he expects things to ramp up on Friday.