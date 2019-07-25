"Recreating Camaraderie" Focus of 2019 Chargers Squad

Plain and simple, 2018 was a year to remember for the Los Angeles Chargers.

From a 12-4 record, tied for the best in the AFC and their best since 2009, to making the playoffs for the first time since 2013, the Bolts accomplished a lot under Anthony Lynn in his second year leading the team.

But with a taste of that success comes a quest for more, and that kicked off Thursday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa on the first day of the team's training camp.

"What we did last year, we can't carry that over to this year," Lynn said. "This is a different football team. I want to make sure everyone understands that. I believe we do. We have a good-character group (of) hardworking guys. We kept our core together the best we could, so I expect these guys to (come in), work hard, help one another and continue to get better."

"We have to recreate the camaraderie (and) recreate the whole deal that we had last year and be even better," added Philip Rivers. "That just doesn't happen. We have to do that, and we got the whole thing started today."