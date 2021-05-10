Duke Manyweather on Chargers 'Special' Pairing of Rashawn Slater, Justin Herbert

Here are a few highlights:

Why the Chargers are a Good Fit for Slater (4:33)

"We talk about the importance of leaning on veterans so much, and there's a lot of young guys unfortunately -- and this is one of the things that I explained to Rashawn: When you're getting drafted top five and sometimes the top 10, the teams in the rooms that you go to, they're depending on you right now and they're depending on you to be the guy. And a lot of times, those situations mean that there aren't established veterans in there to lean on. He's got a lot of experience on that starting offensive line.

Bryan Bulaga, he's one of the best right tackles in the league. Oday Aboushi has played a lot of football in a lot of different places and just [a] constant professional and a guy that is a hired gun every single year and just goes out there and does his job and does it with authority and with that grit that we talked about in the film room. The consistency of Corey Linsley, like we brought up into the film room as well, really kind of the brains on the O-line, so to speak, in terms of directing and pointing protections and things of that nature; has played a lot of football with arguably one of the best quarterbacks of our time. Matt Feiler, same thing, has played a lot of football at right tackle and at left guard with arguably one of the best quarterbacks of our time in Ben Roethlisberger.