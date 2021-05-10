Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Duke Manyweather on Chargers 'Special' Pairing of Rashawn Slater, Justin Herbert

May 10, 2021 at 01:26 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Slater_Herbert

OL Masterminds' Duke Manyweather was a guest on the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss the team's first-round selection (No. 13 overall) Rashawn Slater.

Manyweather has spent the last eight months preparing Slater for the NFL. Watch the full interview below and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts.

Here are a few highlights:

Why the Chargers are a Good Fit for Slater (4:33)

"We talk about the importance of leaning on veterans so much, and there's a lot of young guys unfortunately -- and this is one of the things that I explained to Rashawn: When you're getting drafted top five and sometimes the top 10, the teams in the rooms that you go to, they're depending on you right now and they're depending on you to be the guy. And a lot of times, those situations mean that there aren't established veterans in there to lean on. He's got a lot of experience on that starting offensive line.

Bryan Bulaga, he's one of the best right tackles in the league. Oday Aboushi has played a lot of football in a lot of different places and just [a] constant professional and a guy that is a hired gun every single year and just goes out there and does his job and does it with authority and with that grit that we talked about in the film room. The consistency of Corey Linsley, like we brought up into the film room as well, really kind of the brains on the O-line, so to speak, in terms of directing and pointing protections and things of that nature; has played a lot of football with arguably one of the best quarterbacks of our time. Matt Feiler, same thing, has played a lot of football at right tackle and at left guard with arguably one of the best quarterbacks of our time in Ben Roethlisberger.

"So, when you factor in somebody who is as serious, cerebral and just clear on who they are as Rashawn -- if you put them into an environment where they've got a strong veteran room -- I'm really excited about his development and also I think it's something special to be said that now you've got a second-year franchise quarterback who showed you who the heck he's going to be. Now you've got a franchise left tackle, they're going to grow and develop together, so that's going to be special for the Chargers."

Related Links

Practicing Against Joey Bosa (11:18)

"I cannot reiterate this enough. Again, we thought he was going to go in the top 10. Going to number 13 to the Chargers is probably the best thing that will happen for his development and career because of all the things you just spoke about. Iron sharpening iron in the O-line room and then every day on the field going against Bosa. I think that is a highly underrated aspect of development, but think about all those resources that you have that are now going to allow you to flourish, alright?

"Confidence is the story we repeatedly tell ourselves, so you talked about how confident and that cool, calm and collectiveness that Rashawn has, and really what it is is that self-talk that reverts back to him doing the work. He's very confident in who he is. He's clear on who he is. He knows he's done the work and he knows that he's going to continue to do the work. So when we talk about that cool, calm and collectiveness, and you factor in that veteran room; and if you factor in one of the best rushers in the game right now, you got to be excited about the development curve that you're going to see Rashawn have. And again, that pick number 13 is going to prove to be a tremendous landing spot."

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Top 40 Photos of Rashawn Slater

Take a look at some of the best photos of the newest Charger, Rashawn Slater!!

20210429AD_DOS35074
1 / 40
(Aaron Doster/NFL)
20210429BL_BBL22448
2 / 40
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
04-28-2021_NFLTest_40820
3 / 40
(Cooper Neill/NFL)
_D400039
4 / 40
(Stephen J. Carrera/Northwestern Athletics)
_D526754
5 / 40
(Stephen J. Carrera/Northwestern Athletics)
D50_8092
6 / 40
(Stephen J. Carrera/Northwestern Athletics)
D50_5663
7 / 40
(Stephen J. Carrera/Northwestern Athletics)
AP_19292441826810
8 / 40
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
_D523342
9 / 40
(Stephen J. Carrera/Northwestern Athletics)
AP_21068753306898
10 / 40
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
RK4_6643
11 / 40
(Northwestern Athletics)
RK4_4487
12 / 40
(Northwestern Athletics)
AP_21113527196147
13 / 40
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
RK4_2219
14 / 40
(Northwestern Athletics)
AP_21068798744896
15 / 40
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
04-28-2021_NFLTest_40768
16 / 40
(Cooper Neill/NFL)
_1232161
17 / 40
(AP Photo/Doug Benc)
20210429CN_CNB05044
18 / 40
(Cooper Neill/NFL)
20210429CN_CNA02681
19 / 40
(Cooper Neill/NFL)
20210429CN_CNA02720
20 / 40
(Cooper Neill/NFL)
20210429AJ_AJ33155
21 / 40
(Alika Jenner/NFL)
20210429BL_BBL20708
22 / 40
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
20210429AJ_AJ32991
23 / 40
(Alika Jenner/NFL)
_1232184
24 / 40
(AP Photo/Doug Benc)
20210429AD_DOS32525
25 / 40
(AP Photo)
20210429BL_BBL11941
26 / 40
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
AP_21120126180836
27 / 40
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
20210429BL_BBL11959
28 / 40
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
AP_21120085813106
29 / 40
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
20210429BL_BBL11975
30 / 40
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
AP_21120085815172
31 / 40
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
20210429BL_BBL11987
32 / 40
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
20210429AD_DOS33993
33 / 40
(Aaron Doster/NFL)
20210429BL_BBL22410
34 / 40
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
20210429BL_BBL22418
35 / 40
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
AP_21120475778949
36 / 40
(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
20210429AJ_AJ16655
37 / 40
(Alika Jenner/NFL)
AP_21120475872163
38 / 40
(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
04-28-2021_NFLTest_40874
39 / 40
(Cooper Neill/NFL)
04-28-2021_NFLTest_40804
40 / 40
(Cooper Neill/NFL)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What Chargers are Getting in 'Swiss Army Knife' Chris Rumph II

Duke co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ben Albert joined Thursday's episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

Discussing Draft Day Scenarios With Matt "Money" Smith

The voice of the team joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

NFL Draft: Cornerback Rankings, Day Two Tight Ends and More

The Draft Network's Jordan Reid breaks down a pair of talented tight end prospects with contrasting styles on "Chargers Weekly."
news

What the Addition of Corey Linsley Means for Justin Herbert

Linsley spent seven seasons with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
news

Why Joey Bosa Has 'Strong Case' for NFL's Best Defensive End 

"I think he's the most technically sound guy that we have in the league right now in terms of using his hands."
news

Options for the Chargers at No. 13 Overall: 'Someone's Getting Pushed Down'

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson discusses who may be available in the 2021 NFL Draft when the Chargers are on the clock in the first round.
news

With No NFL Combine, College Pro Days Take Center Stage

While Justin Herbert shined during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, 2021 prospects have only their college pro days to make a final impression.
news

Hank Bauer Shares Memories of Chargers Players, Coaches Lost in 2021

Bauer, who was teammates with Doug "Moosie" Wilkerson, has been a member of the Chargers family as a player, coach and broadcaster.
news

Where Would Justin Herbert Go in a 2020 Re-Draft?

USA Today Draft Wire's Luke Easterling joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

How Joe Lombardi's Saints Influence Will Benefit Justin Herbert, Chargers

Los Angeles' new offensive coordinator spent 12 seasons with Sean Payton and Drew Brees.
news

How New Head Coach Brandon Staley Will Benefit Justin Herbert

The Athletic's Robert Mays shares his insight on Brandon Staley and his fit with the Chargers.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Learn More
Advertising