What Chargers are Getting in 'Swiss Army Knife' Chris Rumph II

What Chargers are Getting in Rumph II (17:43 mark)

"Well, first of all as a person, you're getting a first-class young man who's going to be the face of the organization. He's going to be a tremendous teammate. He's going to be a tremendous leader. He's going to be someone that's going to be early and he's gong to stay late. He's going to do everything he can to maximize himself as a football player, and you're getting someone that's going to do whatever it takes to help the organization get to where they want to be, which is to be Super Bowl Champions.

"He's a high-quality young man. His character is beyond reproach and he's someone who's going to have, in my opinion, a long, fruitful career in the NFL."

How Rumph II Will Further Improve the Chargers Defense (20:07 mark)