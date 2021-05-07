What Chargers are Getting in 'Swiss Army Knife' Chris Rumph II

Duke co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ben Albert joined Thursday's episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss the team's fourth-round selection DE Chris Rumph II.
Also the joining the podcast was Duke Manyweather, who's spent the last eight months training Los Angeles' first-round pick OT Rashawn Slater. Listen to "Chargers Weekly" wherever you get your podcasts. Highlights from the conversation with Albert are below.
What Chargers are Getting in Rumph II (17:43 mark)
"Well, first of all as a person, you're getting a first-class young man who's going to be the face of the organization. He's going to be a tremendous teammate. He's going to be a tremendous leader. He's going to be someone that's going to be early and he's gong to stay late. He's going to do everything he can to maximize himself as a football player, and you're getting someone that's going to do whatever it takes to help the organization get to where they want to be, which is to be Super Bowl Champions.
"He's a high-quality young man. His character is beyond reproach and he's someone who's going to have, in my opinion, a long, fruitful career in the NFL."
How Rumph II Will Further Improve the Chargers Defense (20:07 mark)
"I think it's a great fit. He's a Swiss Army Knife, so to speak. He can do a lot of different things. He has the ability to rush the passer. He's athletic enough to drop into coverage. He can do a lot of different things. He's very smart, he's highly competitive. He's very passionate about the sport of football and he brings great energy. He's going to make the people around him better, and when you have that kind of a person on the football field or a part of your football team, it's a lot of fun to be around."
Sharing an EDGE room with Joey Bosa (20:53)
"Well, I think Chris is going to learn a great deal from all the guys, particularly a guy like Joey Bosa, a guy that works hard who is someone that spends a great deal of time on his craft. Chris is very similiar that way. He's going to work hard. He's going to do all the things necessary to put himself in a position where he can maximize himself, and I think being around someone, a high-caliber professional like Joey Bosa is going to be a tremendous experience for Chris and I look forward to seeing his development because I do think that there's a great deal of growth that's still out there for him."
