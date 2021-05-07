Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Chargers are Getting in 'Swiss Army Knife' Chris Rumph II

May 07, 2021 at 02:56 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Rumph

Duke co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ben Albert joined Thursday's episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss the team's fourth-round selection DE Chris Rumph II.

Also the joining the podcast was Duke Manyweather, who's spent the last eight months training Los Angeles' first-round pick OT Rashawn Slater. Listen to "Chargers Weekly" wherever you get your podcasts. Highlights from the conversation with Albert are below.

What Chargers are Getting in Rumph II (17:43 mark)

"Well, first of all as a person, you're getting a first-class young man who's going to be the face of the organization. He's going to be a tremendous teammate. He's going to be a tremendous leader. He's going to be someone that's going to be early and he's gong to stay late. He's going to do everything he can to maximize himself as a football player, and you're getting someone that's going to do whatever it takes to help the organization get to where they want to be, which is to be Super Bowl Champions.

"He's a high-quality young man. His character is beyond reproach and he's someone who's going to have, in my opinion, a long, fruitful career in the NFL."

How Rumph II Will Further Improve the Chargers Defense (20:07 mark)

"I think it's a great fit. He's a Swiss Army Knife, so to speak. He can do a lot of different things. He has the ability to rush the passer. He's athletic enough to drop into coverage. He can do a lot of different things. He's very smart, he's highly competitive. He's very passionate about the sport of football and he brings great energy. He's going to make the people around him better, and when you have that kind of a person on the football field or a part of your football team, it's a lot of fun to be around."

Related Links

Top 40 Photos of the 2021 Draft Class

Check out some of the best photos of the Chargers 2021 Draft Class!

20210429AD_DOS35074
1 / 40
(Aaron Doster/NFL)
_D526754
2 / 40
(Stephen J. Carrera/Northwestern Athletics)
_D400039
3 / 40
(Stephen J. Carrera/Northwestern Athletics)
20210429AJ_AJ16655
4 / 40
(Alika Jenner/NFL)
D50_5663
5 / 40
(Stephen J. Carrera/Northwestern Athletics)
D50_8092
6 / 40
(Stephen J. Carrera/Northwestern Athletics)
20210429AD_DOS33993
7 / 40
(Aaron Doster/NFL)
AP_18318000743661
8 / 40
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
AP_19244651135785
9 / 40
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
AP_19272152773395
10 / 40
(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
AP_19258061542511
11 / 40
(AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)
AP_19272614019157
12 / 40
(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
AP_19308149625076
13 / 40
(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
AP_19328058197476
14 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_18272836072265
15 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_19307092443587
16 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_19315562633131
17 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_21030848114532
18 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_21077799734557
19 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_19265001214357
20 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_20313181425394
21 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_21028548059117
22 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_21077800836926
23 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_21109611299641
24 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_19335020791999
25 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_20306046565432
26 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_21120116664659
27 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_21032040772554
28 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_18113559232916
29 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_19254774633664
30 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_21028515476496
31 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_20299058747031
32 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_20340810598622
33 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_20305772754996
34 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_20347670740597
35 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_17316119333603
36 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_21030751612762
37 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_19314516310105
38 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_21077792390658
39 / 40
(AP Photo)
AP_21031644375042
40 / 40
(AP Photo)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Sharing an EDGE room with Joey Bosa (20:53)

"Well, I think Chris is going to learn a great deal from all the guys, particularly a guy like Joey Bosa, a guy that works hard who is someone that spends a great deal of time on his craft. Chris is very similiar that way. He's going to work hard. He's going to do all the things necessary to put himself in a position where he can maximize himself, and I think being around someone, a high-caliber professional like Joey Bosa is going to be a tremendous experience for Chris and I look forward to seeing his development because I do think that there's a great deal of growth that's still out there for him."

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Discussing Draft Day Scenarios With Matt "Money" Smith

The voice of the team joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

NFL Draft: Cornerback Rankings, Day Two Tight Ends and More

The Draft Network's Jordan Reid breaks down a pair of talented tight end prospects with contrasting styles on "Chargers Weekly."
news

What the Addition of Corey Linsley Means for Justin Herbert

Linsley spent seven seasons with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
news

Why Joey Bosa Has 'Strong Case' for NFL's Best Defensive End 

"I think he's the most technically sound guy that we have in the league right now in terms of using his hands."
news

Options for the Chargers at No. 13 Overall: 'Someone's Getting Pushed Down'

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson discusses who may be available in the 2021 NFL Draft when the Chargers are on the clock in the first round.
news

With No NFL Combine, College Pro Days Take Center Stage

While Justin Herbert shined during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, 2021 prospects have only their college pro days to make a final impression.
news

Hank Bauer Shares Memories of Chargers Players, Coaches Lost in 2021

Bauer, who was teammates with Doug "Moosie" Wilkerson, has been a member of the Chargers family as a player, coach and broadcaster.
news

Where Would Justin Herbert Go in a 2020 Re-Draft?

USA Today Draft Wire's Luke Easterling joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

How Joe Lombardi's Saints Influence Will Benefit Justin Herbert, Chargers

Los Angeles' new offensive coordinator spent 12 seasons with Sean Payton and Drew Brees.
news

How New Head Coach Brandon Staley Will Benefit Justin Herbert

The Athletic's Robert Mays shares his insight on Brandon Staley and his fit with the Chargers.
news

Michelle Beisner-Buck Talks Her Career on the Sidelines and Beyond

The NFL features reporter spoke with Hayley Elwood about her unique career path, how her dance background influences her work today, and advice she has for those looking to pursue a career in sports broadcasting.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Learn More
Advertising