Chargers Full Mock Draft from The Athletic's Dane Brugler

The Athletic's Dane Brugler released a full seven-round mock draft on Wednesday, assigning prospects to all 259 selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Read through the full mock draft here (subscription required). Below is whom Brugler has the Chargers selecting with each of their nine picks.
Round 1, No. 13 overall
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Round 2, No. 47 overall
OT Sam Cosmi, Texas
Round 3, No. 77 overall
CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford
Round 3, No. 97 overall
OT/G Jackson Carman, Clemson
Round 4, No. 118 overall
DT Tomy Togiani, Ohio State
Round 5, No. 159 overall
DS Caden Sterns, Texas
Round 6, No. 185 overall
EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State
Round 6, No. 198 overall
CB Kary Vincent, LSU
Round 7, No. 241 overall
TE Kylen Granson, SMU
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed above represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
