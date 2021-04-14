Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Full Mock Draft from The Athletic's Dane Brugler

Apr 14, 2021 at 02:41 PM
Brugler_MockDraft

The Athletic's Dane Brugler released a full seven-round mock draft on Wednesday, assigning prospects to all 259 selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Read through the full mock draft here (subscription required). Below is whom Brugler has the Chargers selecting with each of their nine picks.

Round 1, No. 13 overall

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Round 2, No. 47 overall

OT Sam Cosmi, Texas

Round 3, No. 77 overall

CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford

Round 3, No. 97 overall

OT/G Jackson Carman, Clemson

Round 4, No. 118 overall

DT Tomy Togiani, Ohio State

Round 5, No. 159 overall

DS Caden Sterns, Texas

Round 6, No. 185 overall

EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State

Round 6, No. 198 overall

CB Kary Vincent, LSU

Round 7, No. 241 overall

TE Kylen Granson, SMU

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed above represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

