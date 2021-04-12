2021 Mock Draft Tracker 9.0: Variety of Options from Analysts

Updated each Monday leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Chargers.com will look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 13 overall:
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Last updated: April 12, 2021
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: April 12, 2021
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Last updated: April 9, 2021
Peter Schrager, NFL.com – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Last updated: April 8, 2021
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Last updated: April 8, 2021
Luke Easterling, Draft Wire – OT Penei Sewell, Oregon (TRADE)
Last updated: April 7, 2021
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Last updated: April 6, 2021
Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Penei Sewell, Oregon
Last updated: April 5, 2021
Ben Linsey, Pro Football Focus – WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Last updated: April 5, 2021
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Last updated: April 3, 2021
Adam Rank, NFL.com – EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
Last updated: April 1, 2021
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Last updated: March 30, 2021
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Last updated: March 29, 2021
Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: March 29, 2021
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – WR Devonta Smith, Alabama
Last updated: March 26, 2021
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
Last updated: March 23, 2021
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: March 23, 2021
Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – WR Devonta Smith, Alabama
Last updated: March 22, 2021
Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Last updated: March 15, 2021
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: March 9, 2021
Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: March 8, 2021
Eric Eager, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: March 1, 2021
Charley Casserly, NFL.com – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: February 25, 2021
Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: February 22, 2021
Dane Brugler, The Athletic (subscription required) - OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
Last updated: February 16, 2021
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed above represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
