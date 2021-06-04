What's In Store for Mike Williams in 2021?

"You see the talent and the size," Lombardi mentioned. "There's no reason why he cannot be majorly productive. I've been impressed with him mentally so far, getting lined up and knowing what to do. As much as this offense will resemble New Orleans, he plays the 'X' and the ball has always kind of found the 'X' receiver in this offense. I think that there will be some natural production that comes his way because of the nature of the offense.

"Sometimes when you have a guy like Keenan [Allen] on the other side or on the field with you, the quarterback is so comfortable throwing to him because he is so easy to throw to, with the way that he talks to the quarterback with body language, sometimes that steals throws away from a guy like Mike, but certainly, nothing that an offensive coach is complaining about. We have a lot of good players and we're going to try to use them all. How that ball production falls out at the end of the season, I'm not sure. I think everyone will be happy, as long as we're getting first downs and scoring points. I see a big role for him."