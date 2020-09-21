Chargers Lose 23-20 to Chiefs in Overtime

Second quarter

The Chiefs got on the board in the second quarter due to a 10-yard touchdown from Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce; however, a penalty on the initial extra point attempt forced a re-kick and they missed it making it 7-6, Chargers.

Kelley converted a fourth down on the ensuing Chargers' offensive possession that kept the drive alive for the Bolts. Five plays after a gain of 22 from Ekeler that got the ball to the KC 26, Herbert connected with wide receiver Jaylen Guyton for his first passing touchdown and a 14-6 lead which they took into halftime.

Herbert finished the first half 13-of-20 for 195 yards and one TD with another one on the ground.

The Chargers led the Chiefs in time of possession 19:11 to 10:49.