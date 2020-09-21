Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Lose 23-20 to Chiefs in Overtime

Sep 20, 2020 at 05:00 PM

The Chargers lost 23-20 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the home opener at SoFi Stadium.

First quarter

The Chargers' home opener at SoFi Stadium began with a huge surprise as rookie quarterback Justin Herbert started the game under center.

And he opened the stadium in style.

Herbert led an eight-play, 79-yard drive that included a 35-yard reception by rookie running back Joshua Kelley and a 16-yard reception by running back Austin Ekeler. It was capped by a four-yard Herbert rushing touchdown, which gave Los Angeles an early 7-0 lead.

The Chargers defense forced punts on the Chiefs' first two offensive possessions.

After one quarter, Herbert was 5-of-10 for 87 yards. Kelley had 58 total yards while Ekeler totaled 50. The Chargers dominated time of possession 10:24 to 4:36. They also had eight first downs to Kansas City's two. Total yards: 138 for Los Angeles to 45 for Kansas City.

Second quarter

The Chiefs got on the board in the second quarter due to a 10-yard touchdown from Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce; however, a penalty on the initial extra point attempt forced a re-kick and they missed it making it 7-6, Chargers. 

Kelley converted a fourth down on the ensuing Chargers' offensive possession that kept the drive alive for the Bolts. Five plays after a gain of 22 from Ekeler that got the ball to the KC 26, Herbert connected with wide receiver Jaylen Guyton for his first passing touchdown and a 14-6 lead which they took into halftime.

Herbert finished the first half 13-of-20 for 195 yards and one TD with another one on the ground.

The Chargers led the Chiefs in time of possession 19:11 to 10:49.

Kansas City will get the ball to start the second half.

Third quarter

The Chargers defense forced a punt on the Chiefs opening possession of the second half. Los Angeles' offense took advantage.

Herbert led a 12-play, 57-yard drive that ended with a 41-yard field goal by Michael Badgley to increase the lead to 17-6.

Defensive end Joey Bosa recorded his second sack of the season, which set up a 3rd-and-25. Two plays later, Harrison Butker made a 58-yard field goal to cut the Chargers lead to 17-9.

Herbert's first mistake of the game came with :29 remaining in the quarter. A pass intended for wide receiver Keenan Allen was intercepted by rookie cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. Kansas City took over at its own five-yard line.

Fourth quarter

The Chiefs capitalized off the turnover with a 54-yard touchdown from Mahomes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. A good two-point conversion tied the game at 17-17.

The Chargers regained the lead, 20-17, with a 23-yard field goal with 2:27 remaining in the game.

Kansas City ultimately ended coming back to tie the game 20-20 and send it to overtime.

Overtime

The Chargers punted on their first possession of overtime. Kansas City capitalized, driving 39 yards to set up the game-winning, 58-yard field goal by Butker.

