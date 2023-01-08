Chargers Fall in Regular-Season Finale

The Chargers defense then forced a punt after Joey Bosa recorded his first-career sack of Russell Wilson. That sack put Bosa over 60.0 for his career. But the Bolts couldn't add to their lead as they fumbled near midfield and the Broncos recovered. Denver turned the takeaway into points with a field goal as the Bolts led 14-10 ahead of the 2-minute warning. The Chargers punted the ball away with just over 90 seconds left in the second quarter as the Broncos started at their own 20-yard line. But the defense forced a quick three-and-out as the Bolts offense took the field with 68 seconds left. The unit drove into field goal range before Cameron Dicker hit a 48-yard try with 26 seconds to go. The Broncos scored a late touchdown and the game was tied at 17 at the half.

Third Quarter

The Broncos began the second half with the ball and found the end zone on their opening drive to take a 24-17 lead. The Chargers offense was forced to punt on its first drive of the second half, but the Bolts defense then evened the takeaway battle with a clutch play. Kyle Van Noy got an arm on Russell Wilson's pass and ended up deflecting the ball to Sebastian Joseph-Day, who rumbled into Broncos territory for his first-career interception. The Chargers turned that interception into points as Dicker hit a 36-yard field goal that cut Denver's lead to 24-20. The Broncos ensuing drive ended with a punt after Wilson was sacked by Van Noy, which extended his sack streak to five games to close out the regular season. The Bolts got a big play to get into the red zone, but another fumble gave the ball back to the Broncos at their own 11-yard line.

Fourth Quarter