Chargers at Broncos In-Game Updates

First Quarter

Chargers won the toss and chose to defer. The Broncos were able to drive down to the Chargers' 33-yard line on their opening drive, but a holding penalty called on Denver moved them out of field goal range which forced them to punt the ball away.

The Chargers started their opening drive backed up on their own one-yard line. The Bolts were unable to move the chains on their first drive of the game and were forced to punt the ball back to the Broncos.

The Broncos got the ball back at the 50 and were able to drive down into the red zone. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater found the end zone a few plays later on an 11-yard scramble play that made the score 7-0 after the PAT from Brandon McManus.