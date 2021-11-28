Chargers at Broncos In-Game Updates

Game updates for the Week 12 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.
First Quarter
Chargers won the toss and chose to defer. The Broncos were able to drive down to the Chargers' 33-yard line on their opening drive, but a holding penalty called on Denver moved them out of field goal range which forced them to punt the ball away.
The Chargers started their opening drive backed up on their own one-yard line. The Bolts were unable to move the chains on their first drive of the game and were forced to punt the ball back to the Broncos.
The Broncos got the ball back at the 50 and were able to drive down into the red zone. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater found the end zone a few plays later on an 11-yard scramble play that made the score 7-0 after the PAT from Brandon McManus.
On the ensuing Broncos possession, Chargers safety Derwin James came flying in and hit Bridgewater almost forcing a fumble, but Bridgewater was injured on the play forcing backup quarterback Drew Lock to go in for the Broncos.
Second Quarter
The Broncos were able to continue their drive from the first quarter and a few plays into the second quarter, Broncos running back Javonte Williams found the end zone on a nine-yard rushing touchdown. The rushing touchdown put the Broncos up 14-0 with 12:50 left to play in the second quarter.
With under two minutes left in the second quarter, James made a big play for the Bolts by intercepting Drew Lock at the Chargers' 47-yard line and returned it to the Denver 48.
On the ensuring offensive drive, back-to-back completions from Herbert to Allen of 18 and 14 yards got the Bolts in the red zone. A few plays later, Herbert found Ekeler for a 12-yard receiving touchdown that put made the score 14-7 after the PAT from Dustin Hopkins, which was the score going into halftime.
In the second quarter, Allen grabbed his 700th career catch and Austin Ekeler hit 1,000 scrimmage yards on the season.
The Chargers are set to receive the ball in the second half.