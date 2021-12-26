Chargers Fall to Texans, 41-29

Fourth Quarter

A few plays into the fourth quarter, Burkhead found the endzone for the second time on a one-yard rushing touchdown that made the score 24-15 after the PAT. On the Bolts next drive, Herbert connected with Cook for 17 yards on first down but on the next play Jackson fumbled the ball, with Owens recovering on the Chargers 49-yard line.

The Texans were able to get into the Chargers territory with a 23-yard pass from Mills to wide receiver Chris Moore. A few plays later the Chargers forced Mills to throw an incomplete pass that made the Texans settle for a field goal. Eberle made the 25-yard field goal that made the score 27-15 with just under nine minutes to go in the game.

In need of a score, Herbert connected with Jackson for a 11-yard and 17-yard passes to get the drive going. A few plays later Jackson burst through a big whole for a nine-yard rushing touchdown, his second of the day. The Bolts elected to go for two and were able to convert on a pass to Cook that made the score 27-23 Texans with just under six minutes to play.

On the next Texans drive, Burkhead was able to break free for a 36-yard rush that brought the ball to the Chargers 25-yard line. A few plays later Mills connected with Nico Collins for a 13-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown and PAT put the Texans up 34-23 with 2:32 left in the game.

Herbert connected with Allen on 3rd-and-6 for six yards and the first down as the clock stopped at the two-minute warning. A few plays later, Herbert threw a pass intended for Cook but was intercepted by Tavierre Thomas at the Chargers 48-yard line and returned for a touchdown. The touchdown put the Texans up 41-23 after the PAT.