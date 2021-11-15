Chargers Fall to Vikings, 27-20

The Vikings were able to keep their next drive going with a 27-yard completion to Jefferson on third down. The play was challenged by head coach Brandon Staley, but the ruling on the filed was upheld. Later in the drive, the Chargers were able to hold on third down and get the Vikings to 4th-and-2, but Cook gained four yards on the play and gave Minnesota the first down as the clock hit the two minute warning. The Vikings were able to knee the ball and walk away with the 27-20 win.