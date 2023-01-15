Chargers Fall in Wild Card Round

The Bolts offense couldn't take advantage as they were forced to punt, but a wacky sequence gave the Chargers the ball right back. Scott's punt hit a Jacksonville player on the way down and the loose ball was recovered by Amen Ogbongbemiga at the Jaguars 6-yard line. The Chargers had first-and-goal from there but had to settle for a 23-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker that pushed the lead to 27-0 with 4:24 left in the first half. The teams traded punts later in the quarter before the Jaguars started in Bolts territory after a short punt. Jacksonville got on the board with a 9-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left. The Chargers led 27-7 at the half.

Third Quarter

The Chargers began with the ball and drove into Jaguars territory but were forced to punt after three straight incomplete passes. The Jaguars began at their own 11-yard line and put together a lengthy drive that ended in the end zone. The Jaguars went 89 yards in 14 plays before Lawrence found Marvin Jones, Jr., for an 8-yard score. The Bolts led 27-14 with 5:11 left in the third quarter. The Chargers quickly moved into Jacksonville territory as Everett has a pair of 20-plus yard receptions on the drive. The offense stalled out as Dicker came on to hit a 50-yard field goal, his career long, that pushed the Bolts lead to 30-14 with just under three minutes to play. Jacksonville came right back with a 39-yard touchdown pass, but the 2-point play was broken up by Samuel to keep the score at 30-20, which was the score at the end of the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter