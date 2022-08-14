5 Takeaways: Rumph, Kelley Shine in Bolts Preseason Opener

2. Kelley pushing for RB2 job

Joshua Kelley is among the handful of running backs who are competing for snaps behind starter Austin Ekeler at running back.

The third-year back had a strong showing in multiple facets Saturday as he gained 42 yards on six total touches, good for 7.0 yards per play.

Kelley impressed for the first drive, when he tallied 28 total yards, including an 11-yard reception that included a broken tackle on third-and-6 to move the sticks.

Kelley showed good power and balance whenever he had the ball and finished with three carries for 16 yards, plus three catches for 28 yards.

Larry Rountree III had three caries for 8 yards, and rookie Isaiah Spiller had 10 rushes for 34 yards.

3. Pipkins, Norton split RT reps

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Thursday that Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton would both see action against the Rams.

That proved to be true, as the two players battling for the starting right tackle job played almost the same number of snaps.

Pipkins started the game and was in for the first two drives, which totaled 13 snaps (nine on the first drives and four on the next drive).

Norton then entered the game and played 16 total snaps over the next three series. The Chargers went three-and-out on the first two drives Norton was in before putting together a 10-play scoring sequence.

That starting position won't be decided anytime soon — and reps against the Cowboys in joint practices this week will be key — but this position battle is worth monitoring as we go.

The starting offensive line featured, from left to right, Foster Sarell, Jamaree Salyer, Will Clapp, Zion Johnson and Pipkins.

Johnson, a 2022 first-round pick, played the first three drives of the game.

4. Reed, Bandy both find the end zone

The Bolts are set at the top of their wide receiver depth chart with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams — one of the top pass-catching duos in the league.

Behind them, others such as Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Jalen Guyton are viewed as critical depth pieces.

But if the Bolts keep six wide receivers on their 53-man roster, Joe Reed and Michael Bandy both made strong impressions Saturday night.

Reed caught the game's first score, getting behind the secondary for a 41-yard strike from Chase Daniel on the Bolts opening possession. Reed finished with four catches for 61 yards, and also had 60 yards on three kick returns.

Bandy, meanwhile, also found the end zone in the first half. He used his athleticism on a Whip route, pivoting inside before breaking to the outside on a 16-yard score, which was also thrown by Daniel.

Bandy finished with with seven catches for 73 yards on the night.

Daniel, by the way, split the game evenly with Easton Stick, as both played a half. Daniel completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards. He also had a 22-yard scramble.