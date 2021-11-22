Steelers-Chargers In Game Updates

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 of the 2021 season.
First Quarter
The Chargers won the toss and deferred giving the Steelers the ball to start off Week 11. On Pittsburgh's first drive, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed two different passes on third down to keep their opening drive alive. The Chargers were able to stall the Steelers' drive on the Bolts' 18-yard line after Roethlisberger's pass was incomplete on third down. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell hit a 36-yard field goal that put the Steelers up 3-0 with 8:29 left in the first quarter.
On the Chargers' first drive of the game, Justin Herbert connected with Mike Williams for a 22-yard gain on 3rd-and-14. Facing another third down, this time on the Steelers' 21-yard line, Herbert and Williams connected again for the first down on a 17-yard gain. A few plays later, the Chargers handed the ball of to Austin Ekeler on first down and Ekeler scored on a six-yard rushing touchdown. Dustin Hopkins made the PAT and put the Bolts up 7-3 with 2:09 left in the first quarter.
The Steelers ended the first quarter with a first down completion that brought them to their 48-yard line.
Second Quarter
A few plays into the second quarter, Roethlisberger fired a pass deep down field and connected with Chase Claypool for a 37-yard gain that put the Steelers on the Chargers five-yard line. The Bolts defense held strong and stopped the Steelers on fourth down, getting the ball back on their own two-yard line.
The Chargers marched down to the Steelers' 24 with the help of three big plays from Herbert: two 18-yard scrambles followed by an 18-yard completion to Allen. Two plays later, Herbert found Ekeler for a 10-yard touchdown. Hopkins made the PAT that capped off the 98-yard dive and put the Bolts up 14-3 with 3:42 left in the second quarter.
The Steelers were able to drive down to the Chargers 10-yard line on their ensuing drive. On 2nd-and-1, Roethlisberger floated a pass to the end zone that was caught by Dionate Johnson for a 10-yard touchdown. The PAT made the score 14-10 with 1:09 left to play in the first half.
Los Angeles closed out the first half with a 63-yard drive capped off with a Hopkins field goal with just two seconds left in the second quarter. The Chargers went into halftime with the 17-10 lead.