Steelers-Chargers In Game Updates

Second Quarter

A few plays into the second quarter, Roethlisberger fired a pass deep down field and connected with Chase Claypool for a 37-yard gain that put the Steelers on the Chargers five-yard line. The Bolts defense held strong and stopped the Steelers on fourth down, getting the ball back on their own two-yard line.

The Chargers marched down to the Steelers' 24 with the help of three big plays from Herbert: two 18-yard scrambles followed by an 18-yard completion to Allen. Two plays later, Herbert found Ekeler for a 10-yard touchdown. Hopkins made the PAT that capped off the 98-yard dive and put the Bolts up 14-3 with 3:42 left in the second quarter.

The Steelers were able to drive down to the Chargers 10-yard line on their ensuing drive. On 2nd-and-1, Roethlisberger floated a pass to the end zone that was caught by Dionate Johnson for a 10-yard touchdown. The PAT made the score 14-10 with 1:09 left to play in the first half.