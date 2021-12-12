Giants vs. Chargers In-Game Updates 

Second quarter

The Chargers were able to put together another scoring drive to start off the second quarter behind an 18-yard run from Ekeler and a 15-yard pass to tight end Donald Parham Jr. that brought the Bolts to the Giants 34-yard line. A few plays later, Herbert connected with rookie wide receiver Joshua Palmer for a 12-yard touchdown pass. Hopkins made the PAT and put the Chargers back on top 14-7 early in the second quarter. The Chargers followed that up by forcing the Giants to go three-and-out on the next drive.

The Chargers kept things moving on offense with a 25-yard catch and run play from Williams that brought the Bolts back into Giants' territory. The Bolts marched down into the redzone once again but this time were stopped by the Giants on 4th down after a false start penalty was called on Matt Feiler that forced the Bolts to settle for a field goal. Hopkins made the 27-yard field goal, making the score 17-7 with 4:15 left in the second quarter.

The Chargers were able to force the Giants to back-to-back three and outs and got the ball back 39 seconds left in the second quarter. Facing a 3rd-and-11, Herbert launched a deep pass down the field that was caught by Jalen Guyton for a 59-yard touchdown pass with 17-seconds left in the first half. Hopkins made the PAT, growing the Chargers lead to 24-7 going into halftime.