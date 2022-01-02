Chargers Beat Broncos, 34-13

Second Quarter

The Chargers continued their drive into the second quarter and were able to get to the Broncos four-yard line but were stopped on third down. The Bolts elected to kick the field goal and Hopkins made the 19-yarder to make the score 10-0, Chargers.

Lock returned to the game and on 1st-and-10 delivered a deep pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton into Chargers territory. The Broncos were able to drive down to the Chargers two-yard line but on 3rd-and-2, running back Javonte Williams was stopped for no gain. The Broncos went for it on 4th-and-goal and were stopped at the one-yard line by Joey Bosa and Chris Harris Jr.

The Bolts were forced to punt the ball away on their next drive, but as Ty Long punted the ball back to the Broncos, wide receiver Diontae Spencer muffed the punt and cornerback Kemon Hall recovered the ball. The Broncos turnover gave the ball back to the Chargers at the Denver 49-yard line with just over three minutes left in the half.

With the ball back in their hands, the Bolts were able to keep their late second quarter drive going on 4th-and-2 with an 11-yard pass to Ekeler, and a nine-yard scramble from Herbert on 3rd-and-2. A few plays later, Herbert found Keenan Allen for an eight-yard touchdown pass to make the score 17-0 after the PAT with 19 seconds left in the second quarter. The touchdown pass put Herbert's total to 34 on the year, which ties Phillip Rivers' single season passing touchdown record that he set in 2008.