Chargers at Raiders In-Game Updates

First Quarter

The Chargers won the toss and chose to defer, giving Derek Carr and company the ball to start the game.

On 3rd-and-10 Carr delivered a pass to tight end Foster Moreau for a 44-yard gain. Chargers safety Nassir Adderley was able to catch up to Moreau and punched the ball out of the tight end's hands to forced a fumble, but it went out of bounds and Vegas kept possession. On 3rd-and-goal, safety Derwin James Jr. put pressure on Carr and rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. broke up the pass at the goal line. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson kicked a 24-yard field goal to put the Raiders up 3-0 on their opening-drive.

On the Chargers' opening-drive, the Raiders forced the Bolts to punt the ball away after three plays. The Chargers defense was then able to force the Raiders to punt the ball away on their next drive, but as wide receiver Andre Roberts looked to make a move on the punt return, Roberts fumbled and the Raiders recovered the ball on the Chargers 23-yard line.

On their next drive, The Raiders elected to go for it on 4th-and-2 and Carr was able to connect with wide receiver Zay Jones for two yards and a first down. A few plays later, Carr connected with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for a 12-yard receiving touchdown that put the Raiders up 10-0 after the PAT with 3:20 left in the first quarter.