Chargers at Bengals In-Game Updates 

Second Quarter

The Chargers defense continued to turn up the heat on the Bengals with another sack, this time from DL Justin Jones for a seven-yard loss on 3rd-and-8. The sack forced the Bengals to punt.

After a series of back-and-forth punts, the Bolts got their offense going again with a deep pass to wide receiver Jaylen Guyton. Guyton was able to haul in the pass for the 44-yard touchdown, Herbert's third touchdown pass on the day made the score 22-0. The Bolts elected to go for the two-point conversion, this time Allen found Herbert in the end zone on a trick play that put the Bolts up 24-0.

A few plays into the Bengals' next drive, Burrow was able to connect with wide receiver Tee Higgins on a 29-yard touchdown pass that gave Cincinnati it's first points of the game. The Bengals missed the PAT after a delay of game penalty on their two-point conversion attempt was called, keeping the score at 24-6 with 7:44 left in the second quarter.

On the Chargers' next drive, Herbert connected with Ekeler on a short pass, but a pair of Bengals defenders forced a fumble that was popped up in the air and caught by Jessie Bates III. Bates III returned the recovery for 46 yards as Herbert made the touchdown-saving tackle at the Chargers' 19-yard line. A few plays later, Burrow was able to scramble into the end zone for a six-yard rushing touchdown that made the score 24-13 with after the PAT.