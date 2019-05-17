Chargers Veterans Making Early Impression on the '19 Rookie Class 

Accountability cuts both ways

On Monday, All-Pro cornerback Desmond King expressed excitement in adding playmaking rookie safety Nasir Adderley to the secondary.

The second-round pick is set to join the JackBoyz, a close-knit, vocal group of defensive backs with a sky-high standard of performance.

"I think we are definitely going to hold him accountable," said King of Adderley. "He needs to hold himself accountable, go out there and work."

King acknowledged Adderley is already hungry and wants to contribute in any way possible. As he sees how the secondary approaches their work, he'll follow suit.

During last week's rookie minicamp, Adderley said his focus is on "mastering the playbook." That process gets accelerated in a DBs room chock-full of All-Pros like King, cornerback Casey Hayward, and safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips.

"What better group to learn from?" said Adderley. "Just all across the board. I'm excited to pick their brains and find out what they do on and off the field so I can improve my brain."

Taking initiative is half the battle. Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey said third-round selection Trey Pipkins has already started to text him about plays. Broughton has gone out of his way to pull knowledge from veterans like Mebane and defensive tackle Damion Square. Both have been open books, and it's a two-way street.

"Our room is a wide open room," Square said. "Every guy has a voice in our room. We give everybody an opportunity to speak and learn, and I think through that, it helps us grow as a group."

Square has embraced his role in the developmental process of the younger players. This week, he complimented second-year defensive tackle Justin Jones on his improved explosiveness. He said he looks forward to seeing how first-round pick Jerry Tillery looks on the practice field next to the vets.

Like many who have established themselves under Head Coach Anthony Lynn, Square is available. It's part of the culture, something that doesn't go unnoticed by the youngest Bolts.