Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Veterans Making Early Impression on the '19 Rookie Class 

May 16, 2019 at 05:39 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
051619_Chargers_Vets_Rookies
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2019 Voluntary OSP Phase 2 at Hoag Performance Center on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Seventh-round selection Cortez Broughton hasn't been shy about getting to know his veteran teammates in the defensive line room.

Before he even touched down in Southern California, the defensive tackle connected with Chargers captain Brandon Mebane through a member of the Cincinnati football staff. On Monday – the first day the rookies mixed in with the vets at the Hoag Performance Center – Mebane assigned Broughton homework.

"He saw my notes and how I structured it and he was like, 'OK, this is good. Why don't you go back and do _this_?'"

Mebane gave Broughton an overnight deadline to reorganize his notes. The next day, Broughton said he came into the facility with an updated, easier-to-comprehend version.

"[He's] 100 percent like a second coach," Broughton said of Mebane. "This is his 13th year and I'm going to take everything I can from him."

In a short period of time, the Chargers' elder statesmen have been deliberate in not only helping the rookies with their transition to the NFL, but also preaching accountability.

"Did you get your 10?"

When linebackers drop a ball on the practice field, it's 10 push-ups. Sixth-round pick Emeke Egbule needed a reminder this week from 15-year veteran Thomas Davis.

"I was walking back [and Davis] was like, 'Did you get your 10? … You dropped the ball.'"

Davis is the only defensive player remaining from the 2005 NFL Draft. His longevity in the league can be attributed to a variety of factors, not least of which are his practice habits.

"It kind of slipped my mind, but he held me accountable to that – just dropping the ball," Egbule said. "So, when it comes to mental errors or anything, I know that they'll be there to be on me. And once I get the hang of everything, I can be on them, too."

Egbule was eight years old when Davis entered the NFL. The rookie marveled at his new teammate's ability to play such a punishing position for as long as he has.

In addition to having an invaluable resource like Davis, there's second-year linebackers Uchenna Nwosu and Kyzir White. Both were in Egbule's shoes a year ago.

Nwosu and Egbule have a common former teammate in D'Juan Hines, who played linebacker at Houston and spent time on the Chargers' roster in 2018. It's the small connections made this week that eventually blossom into a deeper bond.

"Whenever we meet – just having more time – I feel like it's going to be real beneficial to talk to them and learn more," Egbule said.

Rookies Join Veterans in Offseason Workouts

Browse through the top photos from offseason workouts as Chargers' rookies take the field with the vets.

051319_OSP_Phase_2_002
1 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_011
2 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_101
3 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_115
4 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_013
5 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_095
6 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_025
7 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_098
8 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_051
9 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_162
10 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_068
11 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_129
12 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_155
13 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_066
14 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_132
15 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_081
16 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_118
17 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_114
18 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_016
19 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_049
20 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_153
21 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_078
22 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_130
23 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_070
24 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_137
25 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_018
26 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_060
27 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_146
28 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_045
29 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_057
30 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_093
31 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_127
32 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_026
33 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_072
34 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_008
35 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_029
36 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_054
37 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_135
38 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_104
39 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_058
40 / 44
051319_OSP_Phase_2_160
41 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_119
42 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_023
43 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
051319_OSP_Phase_2_001
44 / 44
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Accountability cuts both ways

On Monday, All-Pro cornerback Desmond King expressed excitement in adding playmaking rookie safety Nasir Adderley to the secondary.

The second-round pick is set to join the JackBoyz, a close-knit, vocal group of defensive backs with a sky-high standard of performance.

"I think we are definitely going to hold him accountable," said King of Adderley. "He needs to hold himself accountable, go out there and work."

King acknowledged Adderley is already hungry and wants to contribute in any way possible. As he sees how the secondary approaches their work, he'll follow suit.

During last week's rookie minicamp, Adderley said his focus is on "mastering the playbook." That process gets accelerated in a DBs room chock-full of All-Pros like King, cornerback Casey Hayward, and safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips.

"What better group to learn from?" said Adderley. "Just all across the board. I'm excited to pick their brains and find out what they do on and off the field so I can improve my brain."

Taking initiative is half the battle. Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey said third-round selection Trey Pipkins has already started to text him about plays. Broughton has gone out of his way to pull knowledge from veterans like Mebane and defensive tackle Damion Square. Both have been open books, and it's a two-way street.

"Our room is a wide open room," Square said. "Every guy has a voice in our room. We give everybody an opportunity to speak and learn, and I think through that, it helps us grow as a group."

Square has embraced his role in the developmental process of the younger players. This week, he complimented second-year defensive tackle Justin Jones on his improved explosiveness. He said he looks forward to seeing how first-round pick Jerry Tillery looks on the practice field next to the vets.

Like many who have established themselves under Head Coach Anthony Lynn, Square is available. It's part of the culture, something that doesn't go unnoticed by the youngest Bolts.

"A lot of times in life, you don't have that resource," Broughton said. "So, you're not going to get somewhere by yourself. No one ever does anything by themselves. They have help – and that's our help."

Best of the JackBoyz

Browse through the JackBoyz' most iconic squad photos from last season. Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp > chargers.com/jackboyz

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
1 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
2 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
3 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
4 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
5 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
6 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
7 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
8 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
9 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
10 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
11 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
12 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
13 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
14 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
15 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz
16 / 16

Enter for a chance to win a jersey signed by all of the DBs and meet them at Training Camp. Visit > chargers.com/jackboyz

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
LAC_2019_JackBoyz_Promo_Article_Promo

Related Content

news

Chargers Mourn Passing of Former GM Bobby Beathard

Beathard spent 11 seasons as the Chargers GM from 1990 to 2000 and helped lead the franchise to Super Bowl XXIX

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising