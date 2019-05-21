Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers OTA Report: Anthony Lynn Passes Power to the Players

May 20, 2019
Chris Hayre
Head Coach Anthony Lynn will lean heavily on the veterans to help the Chargers' younger players along during OTAs.

Anthony Lynn has asked his Chargers veterans to accept a role he once excelled at during his latter days as a running back for the Denver Broncos: player-coach.

"I coached a lot of guys that came in to replace me," Lynn said.

According to Lynn, that selflessness was on display Monday as nearly 90 players took the practice field at Hoag Performance Center for the first day of organized team activities (OTAs). The head coach said he believes L.A.'s newcomers will learn more and develop faster through the guidance of their veteran teammates – even more so than the coaches.

"Our players – like I said today – they were doing an outstanding job of pulling guys aside and just coaching them up on how we practice and how we do things," Lynn said. "That's where I like to see it come from because at the end of the day, we're going to go as far as they take us."

When asked what the youngest Chargers can learn better from the vets than from the coaches, Lynn was matter of fact.

"Everything," he said. "How to be a pro, our concepts. They speak their language. I'm 50 years old."

Photos: Back at It For Phase 3 OTAs

The Bolts are back on the field for the first day of Phase 3 of OTA workouts - check out the sights.

In two years, running back Austin Ekeler has gone from wide-eyed rookie to reputable resource. In Lynn's first season as head coach in 2017, Ekeler entered training camp as the sixth-string running back who wore No. 3 on his jersey.

The 24-year-old is now an established, core veteran with new teammates now asking him for advice. During OTAs, especially as a younger player, Ekeler explained how the mental side of the game takes precedence over the physical.

"Studying is definitely the biggest thing right now just because right here we don't have pads on," he said. "You're not going to be blowing anyone up or making huge plays like that. It's more a technique thing right now. Sure, you want to be playing fast, obviously, but you can't play fast.

"I remember, if I just had OTAs or minicamp, I wouldn't have made the team. I was all over the place."

Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa thought back to how helpful veterans like Melvin Ingram and former defensive tackle Corey Liuget were when he was a younger player. It's something he expects to pay forward to the new guys.

"Anything they have to ask me, I'm open," Bosa said.

Both Bosa and Ekeler are entering the prime of their careers. Some Chargers may only have a handful of years left.

Lynn praised those vets for tutoring the rookies knowing they'll ultimately be competing with them for a roster spot. It's part of being a professional. It could also end up being the reason why the 2019 Chargers play meaningful football next winter.

"Our coaches do a heck of a job preparing with these guys and meeting with these guys, and we're there for them with any type of advice, but I still go back to, 'We'll coach the players to coach the rookies.'" Lynn said. "That's just what I believe in."

