Chargers OTA Report: Anthony Lynn Passes Power to the Players

WRs an early position group to watch

With so many players on the field during OTAs, Lynn said he focused his efforts on watching the individual drills. Among the several position groups he's monitoring is the wide receivers.

With Tyrell Williams departing for the Oakland Raiders via free agency, Lynn is looking to see who emerges behind the trio of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin. The head coach mentioned Artavis Scott "and a bunch of guys that have been around one or two years," which includes second-year wide receiver Dylan Cantrell.

Outside of the wideouts, tight end Hunter Henry is a big-play pass catcher that Los Angeles was without during the 2018 regular season. After sustaining an ACL injury last offseason, Henry was back at it on Monday working with the first unit.

"I don't think Hunter is thinking about what happened to him last year," Lynn said. "He had a lot of time to think about that. He's 100 percent. He's back on the field. He looked good today. It's just good to see him running around with that first unit."

Bradley gives a pair of rookies high marks

During OTAs – especially on the first day – it may be difficult for rookies to gauge the tempo at which to practice.

Lynn said safety Nasir Adderley was a standout on Monday, but the compliment came with a caveat: Slow down the pace in an effort to protect your teammates.

Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley praised Adderley for how quickly he's grasped things. The team's newest linebacker from Notre Dame also caught his eye.

"I would say, overall, Drue Tranquill — I thought he really showed up," Bradley said. "He's calling the whole defense. His intellect is sharp. Not only being able to line up, but also able to execute the techniques. Sometimes you can call it and get lined up, but to also where we say, 'That's exactly how we taught it.' I thought he picked up on it pretty quickly."