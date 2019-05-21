Bosa Brotherly Bond Now Taking Shape in the NFL

John Bosa is in rare company.
Along with Archie Manning, they are the only two former first-round selections in the NFL to have multiple sons be drafted in the first round of the common era.
A little less than a month ago, and three years after he was waiting in an NFL Draft green room, Joey Bosa witnessed his brother, Nick, get the call of a lifetime when he was selected second overall by the San Francisco 49ers in this year's draft.
On Monday, at the start of organized team activities or OTAs, Joey opened up about what it was like being in Nashville with his brother.
"It was unbelievable," Joey said. "The whole experience was great, being out there with everybody. It doesn't really hit you until you're in that moment when you're giving a hug and you can't believe how far we both have come. I'm just so thankful to have parents like we do and to be all together, embracing in that moment — there aren't many times in your life that you feel like that…. I was crying like a baby, hugging him. If he went any later (than second overall,) I would be sweating and nervous at that point. I was hoping he would go No. 1, but No. 2 is great, too. There's no rivalry really in that sense."
Dubbed Big Bear and Smaller Bear, Joey and Nick respectively have followed in the path of their father and will continue the tradition by now all donning the same number, 97, as Joey made the switch earlier this offseason. It's the number John wore when he played in the NFL, and the number both Joey and Nick grew up wearing in high school and eventually, college.
So besides tradition, why did Joey choose to change his number now?
Well, let's just say it was the most cost-effective time to do it.
"I've been just meaning to do that for a while now," he said. "I think they told me it would be $500,000 if I wanted to do it last year, so I was like, 'Uh, I think I can wait one more year.' The free change was much better than that."
Football is certainly family for the Bosas, and despite playing in opposite conferences, the good news is Nick joins Joey on the west coast, thus making it easier on John and the players' mother, Cheryl, to take in games.
"It's definitely (cool) for my parents. "There are a few times that our schedules kind of match up. He plays the Rams, I believe when we're home — which is nice. I'll get to see him. My parents, having to fly from East to West and then back to East for one of his games would be a pain in the butt. What's it, like a six-and-a-half hour drive? Not bad. Not that I'll ever make the drive, but if I could, it's close enough."
The Bolts are back on the field for the first day of Phase 3 of OTA workouts - check out the sights.