Los Angeles Chargers Invite Four Local Healthcare Heroes to Attend Super Bowl LV

Lili Ruiz is a certified nurse at CalVet West Los Angeles which serves California veterans and their families. During her past four years as a nurse, the COVID-19 pandemic has been unlike anything she has ever experienced before. However, her unfailing passion for her residents and healthcare moved her to take extra shifts and show up in the toughest of times to help those who have served for our country. The residents at CalVet West Los Angeles were placed on locked down, like the rest of the world, when COVID-19 hit the United States. Ruiz felt her calling was to take care of those who take care of us. She has shined a light on many of her residents by being by their side when their loved ones couldn't. In the darkest of times, she was the brightest of days for her now known family, her residents.