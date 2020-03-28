Chargers Encourage Community to Donate to L.A. Regional Food Bank

In an effort to provide support for those who are suffering as a result of the Coronavirus, the Los Angeles Chargers announced a $250,000 donation to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to ensure hunger relief service continue uninterrupted for vulnerable Angelenos. A global pandemic, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted the lives of those in our community, the nation and the world. As local governments shut down businesses and schools, many of our neighbors are losing their jobs and many kids are losing access to school lunch. If you are able, we encourage you to join us in donating to the Food Bank by visiting LAFoodBank.org/Chargers.