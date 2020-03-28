Chargers Encourage Community to Donate to L.A. Regional Food Bank

In an effort to provide support for those who are suffering as a result of the Coronavirus, the Los Angeles Chargers announced a $250,000 donation to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to ensure hunger relief service continue uninterrupted for vulnerable Angelenos. A global pandemic, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted the lives of those in our community, the nation and the world. As local governments shut down businesses and schools, many of our neighbors are losing their jobs and many kids are losing access to school lunch. If you are able, we encourage you to join us in donating to the Food Bank by visiting LAFoodBank.org/Chargers.
"In moments like this, it is incumbent upon us as a community to band together and provide help where it is needed most," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "We're honored to help the Food Bank provide some certainty and relief for those impacted by the Coronavirus crisis in what has become an increasingly uncertain time."
The Food Bank is currently experiencing increased demand and unexpected operational costs during this unprecedented global crisis. Donations will help the Food Bank ensure safe, reliable service by hiring temporary workers, operating the Mobile Pantry Units and maintaining rigorous health protocols.
"The Los Angeles Chargers have been an incredible supporter of the Food Bank over the years, and this is yet another example of their tremendous commitment to their community," said President and CEO, Michael Flood. "We are humbled by this amazing gift, which will go a long way to help those who are hurting right now."
If you are unable to donate to the food bank, you can still help. Join the Chargers in following the advice of the CDC, World Health Organization and medical community to protect yourself and others:
- Clean your hands often
- Avoid close contact with others – stay home if you can
- Stay home if you're sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Wear a facemask if you are sick
- Clean and disinfect